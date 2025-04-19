Welsh language musical launches national spring tour

Welsh language theatre company Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn is bringing its acclaimed musical Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid (‘Five Days of Freedom’) about a Chartist uprising to Newport this spring as part of a short national tour.

Following a sold-out autumn tour, the spring tour will visit three venues: Pontio in Bangor, Hafren in Newtown, and ICC Wales in Newport.

Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid dramatizes the Llanidloes Chartist uprising of 1839, a pivotal moment in Welsh history when ordinary people fought for their democratic rights and held the town for five days.

Originally written for the 1988 Urdd Eisteddfod in Newtown, the show has received considerable praise since its initial run. Though it has been performed many times by various groups and schools, this production marks Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn’s first production of the show since the original staging.

Show producer Penri Roberts said: “As a company producing theatre in Welsh, most of our performances over the years have been in the traditional heartlands. So we’re particularly excited to perform in Newport for the first time – especially given the city’s own proud Chartist history.

‘Welsh history is full of stories about ordinary people standing up for their rights, which is something to be remembered and celebrated. Of course, it’s also full of those who tried to hold us back!

‘So while the story is quite serious at its heart, we also try to bring a dash of humour and satire into the show – especially through our take on the gentry which is almost cartoonish at times.”

Performances at Hafren and Pontio have nearly sold out, but tickets are still available for ICC Wales in Newport. Penri Roberts added: “The ICC is a stunning venue just off the M4. We hope to welcome audiences from Newport, Cardiff, the Valleys and beyond to what promises to be a powerful and unforgettable evening of Welsh-language musical theatre.”

For further details and to purchase tickets, visit Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn’s site.

