Welsh Learner of the Year 2026 inspired to learn after living in London

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh learner who reconnected with his heritage and identity after moving from Swansea to London has been announced as this year’s Welsh Learner of the Year.

The Welsh Learner of the Year this year is Jonathan Davies. He was honoured in a special ceremony on the Pavilion stage on Wednesday, following a high-standard competition.

The other three finalists were Caroline Jones from Gwynedd, Kierion Lloyd from Wrexham and Paige Morgan from the USA.

Jonathan who is from Loughor near Swansea, began learning Welsh in order to reconnect with his heritage and identity after living in London.

He studied Music there, completing both an undergraduate and a master’s degree before training as a teacher through a PGCE.

In 2020, he began learning Welsh, making rapid progress and becoming a confident Welsh speaker. His skills as a teacher and communicator transferred naturally to the new language.

He went on to complete a PhD in Linguistics and Education through the medium of Welsh at Cardiff University, focusing on accessibility in education.

He facilitates a group for young learners, teaches creative writing, and is the founder of the podcast Ymchwil y Gweilch.

He is also part of a team developing a bilingual tool to assess text accessibility. He is committed to supporting learners and strengthening the Welsh language in education and communities.

Llongyfarchiadau mawr i Jonathan Davies o Lwchwr, Dysgwr y Flwyddyn Eisteddfod Genedlaethol 2026 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Congratulations to Jonathan Davies, this year’s Welsh Learner of the Year! 👏#Steddfod2026 pic.twitter.com/gO7nZf5cDN — S4C 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@S4C) August 5, 2026

This result was announced on the Pavilion stage on Wednesday, 5 August, and Jonathan received the Welsh Learner of the Year Trophy, donated by Cymdeithas Waldo, and £300, donated by Geraint and Siân James, Siop Awen Teifi, Cardigan.

After accepting his award, he explained how his learning had inspired others around him to also begin their Welsh learning journeys, including his dad.

His advice for learners was simply: “Go for it, you won’t regret it!”

The other three finalists each received £100.

The judges of the competition were Karl Davies, Kevin Knox and Mirain Iwerydd.

The National Eisteddfod team expressed their thanks to the National Centre for Learning Welsh for their cooperation.

Welsh learning resources

Click here to find out more about SaySomethingInWelsh.

Click here for more info on DuoLingo.

Click here for information on local Wales-based Welsh classes or London classes (Not exhaustive so please check social media and search engines for what’s on in your area)

Click here for information on the Coleg Cymraeg

Click here to find out more about Lingo Newydd.

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