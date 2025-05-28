Welsh learners’ success celebrated at Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025

Medals have been awarded to Lloyd Wolfe and Joe Morgan, who have been named the main winners of the Welsh Learners competitions at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr, Parc Margam a’r Fro 2025.

The Bobi Jones Medal (19-25 years old) was awarded to Joe Morgan from Cardiff and the Young Learners Medal (Yr.10 and under 19) to Lloyd Wolfe also from Cardiff.

The Bobi Jones Medal and the Learners Medal acknowledges individuals who are committed to learning Welsh, who passionately promote the Welsh language and can hold a conversation in Welsh. The candidates were given several practical tasks on the Maes today. The adjudicators for the Medals were Miriam Elin Jones and Elin Meek. The ceremony is sponsored by the National Centre for Learning Welsh who are also taking part in learner’s activities on the Maes today, on the day the Urdd celebrates new Welsh speakers at the Eisteddfod.

Bobi Jones Medal

The Bobi Jones Medal is awarded to an individual aged 19-25 who demonstrates their use of the Welsh language on a day-to-day basis by answering questions about their reasons for learning the language, the impact of learning Welsh has had on their lives, and their hopes for the future.

Joe is from Cardiff. He’s a first-year student at Swansea University studying Journalism and Communications.

He said: “During my time at university, I’ve joined the Welsh Society to practise the language in a social setting and to experience more of the culture.

“I love making online videos in Welsh. I post shorter content on TikTok and Instagram, and longer videos on YouTube. I developed my passion for this during my time as a Coleg Cymraeg Ambassador, and I’m excited to continue my work with them this year.

“Overall, my journey learning Welsh has enabled me to appreciate and love the language and its culture, and I’m so grateful for every door the language has opened for me.”

Joe’s brother, Gwilym Morgan, was the winner of the Learners’ Medal at Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2023 in Carmarthenshire.

Susanna Power from Cardiff was awarded second place, with Deryn-Bach Allen-Dyer from Bro Morgannwg in third place.

Learner’s Medal

The Learner’s Medal is awarded to a young person aged between 10 and under 19 who can demonstrate how they use the language on a day-to-day basis at school, college, or work and socially.

Out of 9 competitors, Lloyd Wolfe from Cardiff was the winner. Lloyd is studying A Levels in Music, English literature, Drama and Second Language Welsh at Cardiff West Community High School.

Lloyd said: “In my spare time I enjoy composing music and attending Welsh gigs such as Tafwyl and Maes B. I feel that the Welsh Language has had such a huge impact on my life as I use it in every aspect of my life. I use Welsh with my friends and especially with my work as an ambassador for the Coleg Cymraeg – it is such a great opportunity to be able to work through the medium of Welsh.”

Alex McLean from Mynydd Isa was awarded second place and Georgia Jones from Flintshire in third place.

The Bobi Jones Medal is given by Dysgu Cymraeg Ardal Bae Abertawe, and the Welsh Learner’s is given Tŷ’r Gwrhyd – Canolfan Gymraeg Cwm Tawe.

