Welsh learners’ success celebrated on first day of Eisteddfod yr Urdd

Nation.Cymru staff

Two young Welsh learners have been recognised on the opening day of Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026.

Katie Baddiley, originally from Nottingham and now living in Caernarfon, was awarded the Bobi Jones Medal for Welsh learners aged 19 to 25, while Caerwyn Saunders from Treorci received Medal y Dysgwyr, awarded to Welsh learners from Year 10 to age 19.

The awards recognise people who have committed themselves to learning Welsh, actively promote the language and are able to use it confidently in everyday life.

The medals were presented during a ceremony sponsored by the National Centre for Learning Welsh as part of the Urdd’s celebration of new Welsh speakers.

Judges Eirian Wyn Conlon and Francesca Sciarrillo selected the winners from what they described as a particularly strong field of entrants. Francesca herself won Medal y Dysgwyr at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Caerdydd a’r Fro in 2019.

Katie began learning Welsh in 2023 after moving to Bangor to study at university. Now working as a Police Community Support Officer in Dyffryn Nantlle and living in Caernarfon, she said Welsh had become central to her daily life.

She said: “I feel strongly that anyone working with the public in a Welsh-speaking area should show respect by making the effort to learn and to speak Welsh within that community.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to attend a course at Nant Gwrtheyrn and to be given learning opportunities through my work. I enjoy singing in Welsh with the North Wales Police Choir.

“One day I would love to raise children who are fluent in Welsh and perhaps even write a column in Welsh for my local community paper!”

The judges described the standard of entries for the Bobi Jones Medal as exceptionally high, saying all seven finalists had been an inspiration.

Caitlin Brunt from Newtown finished second, with Georgia Jones from Wrexham taking third place.

This year also marks 40 years since Medal y Dysgwyr was first awarded at the 1986 Dyffryn Ogwen Eisteddfod.

The award went to Caerwyn Saunders, a pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Treorci and an active member of the Urdd.

As well as volunteering and competing regularly, he serves as chair of his school’s Welsh language group, Criw Cymraeg, and is a school ambassador for Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

‘Inspired’

Speaking after receiving the award, he said: “The Urdd has opened the door to a completely new world for me, and I’ve been lucky to be inspired every day by amazing teachers at my school in Treorchy, especially Mrs James, who works tirelessly to promote the Welsh language at our school.

“I would like to be a Welsh teacher in the future – to inspire others to keep the language alive.

“Welsh belongs to everyone – and I’m determined to spread that message.”

The judges said all of the young competitors were “special ambassadors for the Welsh language” and added that the language was in safe hands with this generation of new Welsh speakers.

Jayden Reaney from Chester was awarded second place, with Effie Capstick from Holyhead finishing third.