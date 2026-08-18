Welsh legend makes Neutron Prize 2026 shortlist

David Owens

The Neutron Prize, the annual alternative to the Mercury Prize has announced its 2026 shortlist, comprising 12 outstanding records released over the past 12 months.

Chosen by respected music website God Is In The TV, the dozen albums encompass a diverse range of genres, rap, folk, classy soul and quality songwriting.

The list features Super Furry Animals’ frontman Gruff Rhys, nominated for his most recent solo album ‘Dim Probs’.

The shortlisted albums were chosen by GIITTV editors and contributors. The winner will be announced in late September.

God Is In The TV is a music and culture website which was founded in 2003, and prides itself on supporting new and emerging, and independent artists.

Previous Neutron Prize winners include Adwaith, The Anchoress, Bethan Lloyd, Islet, Kathryn Joseph, Y Dail and Ynys.

Editor Bill Cummings said: “Recently, the Mercury Music Prize shortlist was announced, whilst undoubtedly containing some good records by British artists: Nia Archives, Jade, Dove Ellis, and Knats spring to mind.

“Although you may have your own favourites, we couldn’t help feeling it was quite an unimaginative shortlist, with too many nominations rewarding albums by artists who are already established; I mean, how much more critical praise does the legendary Paul McCartney need?

“It led us to wonder what Mercury is for: is it about representing cutting-edge music or just the best album that year? And if it’s the latter, what’s the difference from the Brits?

“Mercury at least used to have some illusion to reflecting different genres and platforming new artists. Now it seems, along with the high bar of an entry fee for independent records, it’s more of a mainstream award, which is a bit sad given the scarcity of opportunities for new music in this country.

“With emerging artists trying to break through, the algorithmic tidal wave of AI-generated slop music we have to swim through, and the defunding of pipelines like BBC Introducing.

“Anyway, now we come to our alternative Mercury shortlist, the Neutron Prize. This year, expanding the shortlist, we have selected 14 diverse records by artists working to push their own sonic boundaries and their songcraft.”

The Neutron Prize Shortlist

Boards Of Canada – Inferno (Warp)

deary – Birding (Bella Union)

Gruff Rhys – Dim Probs (Rock Action Records)

Jalen Ngonda – Doctrine Of Love (Cult Hero)

Jenny on Holiday – Quicksand Heart (Transgressive)

Kenton Hall & The Necessary Measures – Songs For The Swung

LIFE – ABSTRACT/NATURAL (Launchpad +)

Liz Lawrence – Vespers (Chrysalis Records)

Mandy, Indiana – URGH (Sacred Bones)

Mary In The Junkyard – Role Model Hermit (AMF Records)

Modern Woman – Johnny’s Dreamworld (One Little Independent)

My Precious Bunny – A Moment In My Eyes (Bella Union)

SLIME CITY – National Record of Achievement (Self Released)

Vona Vella – Carnival (Strap Originals)

LISTEN TO ALL THE SHORTLISTED ALBUMS HERE

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