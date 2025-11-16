Welsh legend returns to Cardiff in 2026

A Welsh icon who flew to fame with a series of international hits in the 1970s and 80s has announced a one-off show at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena in March 2026.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in 1951, Bonnie Tyler grew up in a council house in Skewen, Neath, and has since become one of Wales’ and the world’s most beloved performers.

The star will return to her home country next year for a show in the capital, marking her first appearance at the venue in almost 15 years.

Recognised for her distinctive, husky voice, Tyler was ‘discovered’ singing at a club in Swansea which led to a deal with RCA Records.

She has since achieved chart success across the globe, with hit singles including Total Eclipse of the Heart, It’s a Heartache, Holding Out for a Hero, Lost in France, More Than a Lover, Bitterblue and If I Sing You a Love Song.

Describing herself in a BBC interview as “a working class girl who’s never stopped working”, she has performed for audiences across the globe, including at the Kremlin on three separate occasions and on the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest stage.

More recently, she has enjoyed critical acclaim for her albums Rocks and Honey, and Between The Earth and the Stars.

Bonnie will be appearing at the arena in 2026 for the first time since 2012, with tickets on sale from Friday 21 November 2025.

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their joy about Tyler’s return. One commenter wrote: “Can’t wait to see her. Coming from Germany. We are travelling all around to see her. One of the nicest person I have ever met in my life.”

Another shared: “About time she came back home. All that Europe touring lol. I’m definitely going to see her total eclipse of the heart ”