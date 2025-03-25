Welsh legend Tom Jones announces second Cardiff date

Welsh music icon Tom Jones is to play a second date in Cardiff this summer.

The international and multi-award-winning icon is already heading to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle for a sold out show on Wednesday August 20 and now, due to overwhelming demand for tickets, he will perform a second headlining show on Thursday August 21.

The shows are Sir Tom’s only Welsh headline performances on his 2025 Defy Explanation tour.

The concerts mark Tom’s headlining return to the Welsh capital after playing to 30,000 fans across three sold shows at Cardiff Castle in summer 2023 – with all selling out within 10 minutes of going on sale.

With a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Tom Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling more than 100 million records and continuing to be an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

The legendary powerhouse performer continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.

At the age of 84, Tom has received some of the best reviews of his career for his most recent Ethan Johns-produced albums Surrounded By Time, Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room, and Praise & Blame.

Critics praised both the recorded material and Tom’s performances, highlighting his undeniable and unique talent in both the studio and on stage.

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “We are delighted to be adding a second date with Tom Jones. His live shows are legendary – 30,000 people in 2023 plus many millions of people across the world would agree with that – and to have him perform in the shadow of our city’s magnificent castle for not one, but two headlining shows is an absolute honour.”

Pre sale tickets are available from 10am Thursday HERE

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

12 Jun Snow Patrol

13 Jun Elbow with special guests The Coral and Billie Marten

20 Jun Jamie Jones with support from Chris Stussy

26 Jun The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

28 Jun Sting

6 Jul The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey & Blancmange

10 Jul James with support from Shed Seven and Jamie Webster

13 Jul Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey

19 Jul Rock The Castle – Funeral For a Friend, The Blackout, Punk Rock Factory & more

20 Jul UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell with special guest Bitty Mclean + Reggae Roast Ft. Mr Williamz

26 Jul Jess Glynne

30 Jul Fontaines DC

31 Jul Pet Shop Boys with support from Dave Pearce

1 Aug Faithless with support from Kosheen and Chicane

20 Aug Tom Jones

21 Aug Tom Jones

25 Aug Will Smith with very special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets please visit depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

