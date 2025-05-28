Welsh legends brought to life in new clothing range

Mathew Ap Gwilym

A new clothing brand is combining fashion, folklore, and fine art to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Glamorgan.

Welsh author and broadcaster Graham Loveluck-Edwards, well-known for his books and TV appearances exploring the myths and legends of Glamorgan, has launched a unique clothing brand inspired by his passion for local history and storytelling.

The new brand, Glamorgan Heritage, seeks to honour the ancient county’s most iconic tales, heroes, and legends. Its debut range features a series of striking T-shirts, each depicting a local legend through the lens of a famous art movement – from baroque and romanticism to pop art and manga.

“I’ve always loved these stories,” says Graham. “They’re such an important part of our identity in Glamorgan. I’ve written about them, spoken about them, led walks to the locations they’re set in – but I wanted to take it a step further. This range is about bringing those legends to life in a new, fun and accessible way.”

Reimagining the past

The collection is aimed at a younger audience, using bold, stylish designs to spark curiosity and interest in stories that might otherwise be forgotten. “It’s about introducing these incredible tales to people who may not have grown up hearing them,” he explains. “We want to keep the stories alive, not just in books and museums, but in everyday life.”

Each design takes a creative twist on local lore. For example, the legendary Caradog – the chieftain of the Silures who led resistance against the Roman Empire in the first century – is reimagined in the playful style of comic strip hero Asterix the Gaul.

Another piece features Iestyn ap Gwrgant, the last ruler of the ancient kingdom of Morgannwg before it fell to the Normans. He’s drawn in the dynamic style of a graphic novel superhero, capturing both the drama and tragedy of his story.

But not all designs are cartoon-inspired. The brand also explores classical art styles to elevate the legends visually. The lost city of Kenfig, for example, is rendered in the sweeping, atmospheric style of romantic painters like Turner or Constable, showing the ancient town being swallowed by sand and sea.

The Maid of Cefn Ydfa takes her place in a composition reminiscent of a rococo masterpiece, echoing the emotional depth of classic depictions of doomed love. The coronation of King Arthur at Llandaff is painted in the brooding, dramatic style of Caravaggio, while the infamous wreckers of Dunraven are portrayed as if by an impressionist brush, their misdeeds softened yet haunting through impressionistic strokes.

In a tongue-in-cheek nod to modern graphic art, Ifor Bach’s daring kidnap of the Earl of Gloucester from Cardiff Castle is visualised in vibrant pop art tones, while the notorious highwayman Cap Coch, who once terrorised Bridgend, is given a villainous makeover in classic manga style.

Humour

“These designs are meant to be fun,” Graham says. “Yes, there’s artistry in them, and history – but there’s also a sense of humour. Like how in the Arthur coronation piece, we’ve snuck in Epstein’s famous ‘Christ in Majesty’ sculpture in the background. That wasn’t actually installed at Llandaff Cathedral until 1954, centuries after Arthur would have been crowned – assuming he existed at all!”

The garments are designed to be stylish, wearable and conversation-starting. Many are already available bilingually in Welsh and English, with more translations in the pipeline.

And there’s more to come. Not content to focus solely on myth and legend, Graham is already working on an upcoming range celebrating more recent local heroes – Glamorgan’s sporting legends. This forthcoming line will commemorate standout moments and teams from the region’s proud sporting history.

Each item in the Glamorgan Heritage collection is uniquely designed and not available elsewhere. At present, the range is sold exclusively through the Glamorgan Heritage website, though Graham is open to conversations with retailers and distributors interested in wholesale opportunities.

For more information, or to view the full collection, visit www.glamorganheritage.co.uk

