Welsh libraries shortlisted for Library of the Year at British Book Awards

Three Welsh libraries are in the running for Library of the Year at the British Book Awards.

Neath Port Talbot Library Service, Penarth Library and Penylan Library in Cardiff are the Wales finalists among 42 libraries chosen as as regional and country finalists for the British Book Awards 2026 Library of the Year title.

Libraries and library authorities from across the UK and Ireland have been recognised for making a positive difference in their communities with ‘creative approaches to widening access’ to reading and ‘a clear commitment to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the power of reading.’

The Awards celebrate reading initiatives in which libraries collaborate with local publishers, partners and businesses, build inspiring community hubs, and place reading at the heart of everything they do. It recognises individual libraries, and also work done across library districts.

There are 42 libraries and library authorities listed across eight different regions and countries, including nine in both North England and London, eight in Scotland, five in East and South-East England, three in the Midlands, Island of Ireland and Wales respectively, and two in South-West England.

The British Book Awards 2026 Library of the Year Award, sponsored by publisher DK and run in association with the Reading Agency, celebrates libraries that serve their readers and implement initiatives which reach deep into communities, improving the lives of individuals through storytelling and literature.

Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “It was a record year for submissions building on the return of the Library of the Year award at last year’s ceremony. This cohort are focused on reading, growing book borrowing, and widening their reach. Ahead of The National Year of Reading, this was vital work, vitally done.”

Karen Napier MBE, CEO, The Reading Agency said: “The calibre of submissions for this year’s Library of the Year Award has been inspiring. Across the country, public libraries are making a real and positive difference, with imagination, ambition and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Our finalists have demonstrated how libraries continue to deliver impactful reading initiatives while also acting as welcoming, trusted spaces where people can connect, learn, create and thrive.

“This year in particular, we’ve seen bold thinking in action: creative approaches to widening access, strong partnerships that amplify local impact, and a clear commitment to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the power of reading. During the National Year of Reading, these libraries exemplify what a modern public library can be – resilient, responsive and rooted in community, with reading at the centre of everything they do.”

The regional and country winners of the Library of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday 12th March, whilst the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday 11th May 2026.

