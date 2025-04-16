Welsh location named the best place to stargaze in the UK

With the Easter holidays underway many people will be looking for fun activities to do. Google searches for ‘stargazing spots’ have soared 124% in the last month alone as more people are looking for areas with gorgeous night skies.

A new study by SIXT has uncovered the stargazing hotspots of the UK by analysing each destination by mag/arcsec², a unit used in astronomy to measure the brightness of the night sky. Locations with a higher magnitude (mag/arcsec²) are ideal as these numbers indicate less light interference.

In first place is Aberdaron, located in the far northwest of Wales, which offers one of the darkest skies in the UK, with a light pollution level of 21.89 mag/arcsec². This remote location ensures minimal light pollution, with its rugged coastline adding to the beauty of a star-filled night. The area provides an excellent opportunity for observing celestial wonders with unobstructed views of the stars. (Also coming in on the list from Wales in ninth position is Betws-y-Coed)

Clovelly, the charming village in Devon, is another fantastic stargazing destination. With a light pollution level of 21.82 mag/arcsec², the coastal location and low light pollution make it a hidden gem for those looking to view the stars. Its idyllic setting and quiet streets create a calming environment perfect for a peaceful evening of stargazing.

Ullswater, nestled in the heart of the Lake District, takes third place, offering stunning landscapes and clear skies. With a light pollution level of 21.72 mag/arcsec², its remote location ensures you’ll have an unobstructed view of the night sky. Perfect for a stargazing road trip, Ullswater provides ample opportunities to enjoy the stars above as well as its picturesque lake.

Expert tips for an unforgettable stargazing experience

Bring the right equipment

While you can enjoy stargazing with just your eyes, a pair of binoculars or a telescope can enhance your experience. If you’re serious about observing constellations or planets, investing in some gear is a great idea. For those visiting multiple stargazing spots, consider a portable setup that’s easy to transport. It can also get chilly at night, even during the summer months, so make sure to bring warm clothes and blankets. Wear comfortable shoes, especially if you’re walking on uneven terrain to find the perfect spot.

Essentials to pack

Binoculars or a telescope

A star map or stargazing app

Blankets for extra warmth

A flashlight with a red filter to preserve night vision

Warm and comfortable clothing

Check the moon phases

The moon can sometimes drown out the stars with its brightness. Plan your trip during a new moon or crescent phase for the best visibility, especially if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of fainter objects like nebulae or galaxies.

Safety first

When heading to remote locations, it’s always best to bring a friend, stay aware of your surroundings, and let someone know where you’re going. The dark can be disorienting, and some of the best stargazing spots are quite isolated.

Check the weather

The weather can dramatically affect your stargazing experience. Check the forecast for clear skies before you go. While the UK weather is known to be unpredictable, planning your trip during a dry spell with little to no clouds will give you the best views.

