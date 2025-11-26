Welsh location named in a list of the UK’s most boring towns

A national newspaper named a Welsh location among the UK’s most boring towns.

The Telegraph published a list of seven ‘unsung wonders’ for being boring, on the grounds that ‘mass tourism is built around selling experiences’, whereas supposedly ‘boring’ towns are not.

Listing seven ‘boring’ towns in the UK, the newspaper’s destination expert Chris Moss wrote: “The following seven unsung wonders are special. These are towns we collectively consider boring.

“What does that tell us about such places, and ourselves? Would an effort to appreciate their understated assets be rewarded with illumination? Answers on a tedious screed please.”

Lampeter is named number seven on a list which includes Stevenage, Surbiton, Alloa, Grantham, Swindon, and Runcorn.

For its Lampeter listing, The Telegraph wrote: “I would have gone to Lampeter” used to be the answer to the question “What would you have done if you’d got all Es in your A-levels?” It’s not that rural Ceredigion is unpleasant. It’s just that for someone aged 18-21 and ready to embark on the great multifarious adventure that is student life, Lampeter is all the things that the Sorbonne is not.

“The problem, really, is that everywhere else here seems interesting: the Pembrokeshire Coast National Trail; St David’s with its wonky cathedral; foodie town Narberth; lovely Laugharne, where Dylan Thomas lies. Lampeter’s understatedness is so extreme it is almost overstating itself. Look on a map and you will see the town sits in a sea of green – and about as far from the actual sea as you can get in this peninsular corner.

“The one great strength Lampeter has is its authenticity. Almost bereft of tourist attractions, it doesn’t conform to any of the commercial strictures that draw English people to Wales. This is the real deal. In an Instagrammed, boxed-up, corny world, and in a country too often reduced to a tourist cliché, that’s priceless.”

Top tourist attraction: Welsh Quilt Centre

The ‘boring’ list

1. Stevenage

2. Surbiton

3. Alloa

4. Runcorn

5. Grantham

6. Swindon

7. Lampeter

