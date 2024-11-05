Welsh location named ‘UK’s most beautiful coastal town’

Four Welsh locations feature in a coveted list of the UK’s most beautiful coastal towns, with one clear winner for the judges taking the all-important number one spot.

The ranking showcases the stunning natural beauty and charming character of seaside villages across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

From the rugged cliffs of Cornwall to the quaint harbours of the Scottish Highlands, this list celebrates the diverse landscapes and rich heritage of the UK’s coastline.

The judges’ handpicked roundup of the UK’s best seaside towns features fascinating museums and acclaimed restaurants, as well as quintessential arcades and ice cream parlours, and there is a good showing for Wales, with four entries making the top 20.

While three Welsh locations made the coveted top ten list, sitting just outside at Number 18 is Trearddur Bay on Ynys Môn.

“Little gem”

The judges wrote: “This small seaside village is a quiet little gem – the perfect off-the-beaten-path destination for a relaxing coastal getaway.

“Treaddur Bay is the name of the village and its main beach, and the beach is one of the most beautiful in Anglesey.

“Head further south to Porth Diana Beach for a sheltered sandy cove, popular with boats and the local yacht club, making it a great spot for watching boats come and go.

“Trearddur Bay perfectly encapsulates maritime charm, topped off with an atmospheric lighthouse on the tip of South Stack Island.

“It’s a gorgeous walk to the lighthouse, with the foamy sea lapping up the cliffs on either side.”

Ar Lan y Môr

The first entry in the top ten, at number eight, is the tourist hotspot, Tenby.

The judges wrote: “Tenby is one of Wales’s most popular seaside towns, but with gorgeous sandy beaches, technicolour cottages, and a delightful harbour, it deserves its recognition.

“The working harbour sees fishing boats come in and out, and the crisp scent of the salty sea is always hanging in the air. Its maze-esque streets offer plenty for visitors, including top-notch restaurants, independent boutiques, and galleries.

“There are also three Blue Flag beaches nearby, and Tenby Castle Beach is a favourite.

“After exploring Tenby Castle, which sits atop Castle Hill, you can meander back down to the beach for a well-earned ice cream.

“Stunning natural beauty”

Barmouth came in as the second highest Welsh entry, earning high praise from the judges.

They wrote: “As well as charming quintessential seaside town tropes – fresh doughnuts, fish and chips, arcade games, and ice cream parlours – Barmouth is a place of stunning natural beauty.

“The lively town is backed by soaring limestone rolling hills, which can be traversed via various hiking trails.

“The Barmouth Panorama Walk takes in the scenery of the beach, estuary, Mawddach River, and Cader Idris – the second-largest mountain in Wales.

“On clear days, you can see Cader Idris from the beach. The juxtaposition of lying on a soft-sand beach while taking in views of a nearly 3,000 ft mountain is very special indeed.”

Top spot

And at the all-important first place is New Quay in Ceredigion.

The judges praised the location, saying: “Victorian terraced houses tumble down to New Quay’s main sandy bay, which is typically dotted with kayaks, sailboats, paddleboards, and families building sandcastles.

“But if a wilder beach sounds more like it, then Traeth Gwyn Beach and Cei Bach Beach are just the thing.

“New Quay is a small but buzzy town, yet not completely overrun with tourists, so it’s a happy medium for those who seek relaxation but not isolation.

“The harbour is a popular boat trip jumping-off point, with sailboats taking visitors out on dolphin-spotting, seal-spotting, and fishing trips.

“Days end with spectacular over-the-water sunsets and, of course, fish and chips.”

Top ten

New Quay, Ceredigion, Wales North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland Looe, Cornwall, England Robin Hood’s Bay, Yorkshire, England Barmouth, Gwynedd, Wales Lyme Regis, Dorset, England Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland

View the full top twenty here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

