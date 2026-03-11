Welsh locations named some of the best dog friendly running trails in the UK

Ella Groves

A new study has revealed the best dog-friendly running trails in the UK, with two Welsh locations making the top ten list.

With so many trails to explore across the UK, the experts at Canine Cottages have compiled a list of the top ten dog-friendly running trails.

The list is ranked based on various factors such as elevation, average rainfall, and the percentage of dog-friendly running trails in the area, with ideal routes selected in those locations.

Resident dog expert for Canine Cottages, Dr Emma Scales-Theobald, said: “Canicross can have a great impact on dogs’ overall health, including helping them maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart, strong muscles and flexible joints.

“Trail runs also have fantastic mental benefits for dogs, providing excellent mental stimulation with all the sights, smells, and sounds, and from interacting with their owner.”

Topping the list was the Lake District, in Cumbria, England with the Buttermere Circular ranked as its best trail.

But two stunning Welsh locations have also won a spot on the top ten list; Eryri National Park and the Conwy Area.

‘Eryri National Park’

With dozens of peaks to explore, all with stunning views of the National Park’s dramatic mountainous landscape it is no surprise that Eryri has grabbed a spot on the top ten list.

Yr Wyddfa alone has six routes to the top which Visit Wales note are “all linked by the Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus, so you can go up one way and down another.”

Taking fifth place with a total score of 49.11 and over 30,000 reviews, Eryri is clearly a popular spot amongst dog owners.

Eryri also boasts the highest percentage of dog-friendly trails on the list with 85.5% of trails being suitable for your canine companions.

The experts at Canine Cottages have selected the Cwellyn path as the best trail in Eryri National Park, particularly if you’re looking for a challenge.

It spans 13.2km with a steady incline all the way to the summit of Yr Wyddfa.

Commenting on the stunning views found at the top of Wales’ highest mountain, the experts have said the trail is “best attempted on a clear or sunny day” to enjoy the views “you won’t be able to find anywhere else”.

‘Conwy Area’

Rounding up the list was another Welsh location.

Taking 10th place was the Conwy Area with a total score of 46.1 and over 15,000 reviews.

77.4% of its trails were dog-friendly making it the perfect spot to get out and explore alongside your canine companion.

Conwy has an abundance of walking trails on offer, many of which are dog friendly, and with over 15,000 reviews the Conwy Area is clearly a favourite spot with dog walkers.

Rhaeadr Fawr Circular, also known Aber Falls, is a popular walking trail in the Conwy Area.

Following the course of the Afon Rhaedr river, those exploring the trail will have the chance to see the stunning waterfall that is Aber Falls standing at 120ft tall.

Conwy Morfa Beach is also a well-known dog-friendly spot.

Located on the coast of Conwy it offers gorgeous views of the Conwy Estuary as well as plenty of space for you and your dog to run free.

Dr Emma Scales-Theobald, Canine Cottages resident dog expert, reminded those thinking of trying canicross to consider if it is a suitable activity for your dog.

She said: “Every dog is different and their ability to cope with a trail route can depend on many factors such as their breed, age, weight, stamina, the route’s terrain and the weather. It’s best to start with a short route and extra rest stops, then slowly build up the distance and difficulty over time.”

