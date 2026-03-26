Welsh makeup artist reflects on returning home to Wales to work on Prime Original show

A Welsh makeup artist who has returned home to work on a hit television show has shared her career journey so far and what working in Wales means to her.

Sian Grigg who has worked with huge names including Leonardo Dicaprio shared that being able to return home to Wales to work means “everything” to her in a Q&A with Creative Wales following the release of Amazon Prime’s ‘Young Sherlock’.

Young Sherlock is the latest major production supported by Creative Wales to land on Amazon Prime (4 March).

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the eight-part series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes, reimagining the detective’s early years.

While the plot centers on the young sleuth’s first major case, much of the Victorian-era atmosphere was captured across South Wales.

This comes as Wales enters a defining year for film and television, with a slate of other major productions supported by Creative Wales reaching audiences in 2026, including BAFTA nominated H is for Hawk and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Each spotlights Wales as a thriving destination for film and TV making, from coastlines and medieval architecture to contemporary cityscapes and purpose-built studios – many of which have been supported by Creative Wales.

‘Early experiences’

As her mother was a makeup artist who later became Head of Costume and Makeup at BBC Wales, Sian shared how she was always surrounded by the industry.

She said: I went to art college in Cardiff and then studied at the London College of Fashion. While I loved art, I realised that painting makeup on people’s faces was far more fun and sociable than painting on canvas.

“I had no idea where it would take me, but the career that followed has been incredible, and I feel very lucky to have had it.

“I’d always loved hair and makeup anyway; I was cutting hair from the age of 13, and even making a bit of money from it!”

Discussing her first steps into the makeup industry she shared her experiences in her first jobs, saying: “My first real break came while I was still at college, when I got a trainee job on Howards End, a period film.

“I wasn’t paid, but I worked as hard as I possibly could. I arrived before everyone else, left after everyone else and did all the jobs nobody else wanted to do.

“Crews were much smaller back then. I got to work in the crowd room where I met a lot of incredibly talented people and these connections led to further opportunities.”

‘Working in Wales’

Since her early career Sian has gone on to work on numerous major productions including ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’, ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’, and ‘The Revenant’ but she shared how coming back to Wales to work on ‘Young Sherlock’ felt “incredibly special”.

She said: “It meant everything. I’ve travelled all over the world for work, but there comes a point where it’s just wonderful to be home. Being able to work on a big-budget production in Wales and still sleep in my own bed was incredibly special.

“I was also blown away by the level of talent here — the crews are exceptional, and Wales absolutely has the skillset to support major productions.”

Sian also noted how working on the Amazon Prime hit had deepened her connection to Wales.

She added: “One of the greatest gifts of working on Young Sherlock was getting to see parts of Wales I’d never visited before.

“When you work on a film wherever you are in the world, you get shown the very best locations, and being home in Wales I discovered new parts of the Brecon Beacons, Ewenny Priory, Tredegar House, and other incredible houses and landscapes.

“It made me realise just how much Wales has to offer.”

‘World-class’

Sian also commented on Wales as a growing presence in the screen industry, comparing the Welsh industry now to when she started.

She said: “The industry is completely different now. The scale is much bigger, and in some ways it’s easier than ever to get into, but the core qualities you need haven’t changed.

“It’s so important that young people can access paid trainee roles and internships here in Wales. Gone are the days when it was realistic to work for free or pay sky-high London rents.”

New figures from Creative Wales show the Welsh screen sector now generates £568 million annually, accounting for a third (33.2%) of the creative industry’s total turnover.

Alongside its natural and built locations, Wales offers a growing network of world-class studios and post-production facilities.

Great Point Studios hosted Young Sherlock, providing a blend of tradition and modern facilities, set against the backdrop of Wales’ iconic landscapes.

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, said: “Creative Wales is passionate about supporting a screen sector that delivers creative excellence, opportunities, and economic impact.

“The scale and ambition of the productions coming out of Wales this year showcase our nation as a filming destination that stands proudly among the rest of the world’s better-known locations.”

You can find out more about the work of Creative Wales and their filming locations on their website.