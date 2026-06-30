Welsh male voice choir bring motorway services to a standstill

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh male choir brought a motorway services to a standstill with a show of beautiful singing on one of the hottest days of the year.

Motorists parking up at Keele Services between junctions 15 and 16 of the M6 motorway were delighted that not only was there air-conditioning but also a full-fledged Welsh male voice choir to entertain them as temperatures soared outside.

On a break from their journey from South Wales to Liverpool where they performed on the weekend, Beaufort Male Choir decided to not only stretch their legs but their vocal cords as they launched into a stirring version of Men Of Harlech, much to the delight of watching crowds.

The video of the choir singing at the services quickly went viral being shared thousands of times on social media.

It was a fantastic weekend for the choir who sang at the city’s stunning Anglican Cathedral as part of the Welsh Association of Male Choirs massed choir gala concert.

Beaufort aren’t the only male choir making surprise appearances, a Welsh choir recently surprised shoppers with an organised flashmob

Aber Valley Male Voice Choir brought smiles to the faces of Caerphilly with an exclusive performance right in the centre of town.

20 members of the choir gathered outside of Castle Court and performed songs including Any Dream Will Do and Sweet Caroline. Completely unaware of the surprise, the choir’s flashmob brought shoppers to a standstill as they sang in harmony.

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