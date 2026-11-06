Welsh market town ranks in top 5 of UK’s cosiest rainy-day destinations

Amelia Jones

A Welsh market town has been named among the UK’s best destinations for a cosy winter getaway, despite its reputation for wet weather.

Brecon has been named one of the UK’s cosiest rainy-day destinations in a study by booking website Holiday Lodges, securing fourth place in a new national ranking of 31 locations.

Scoring 64.2 out of 100, Brecon impressed despite experiencing an average of 49.1 heavy-rain days each year, proving that a destination’s cosy accommodation and indoor attractions can matter more than the forecast.

The findings come as 76% of Brits reveal they’ve booked or considered a cosy winter break for the appeal of cold, wet or gloomy weather, suggesting more holidaymakers are embracing the idea of a rainy-day escape.

More rain doesn’t necessarily mean a worse winter getaway. The findings suggest that destinations don’t rank highly because they’re dry, but because they’re well equipped for rainy days, with cosy accommodation and plenty to do when the weather turns.

For example, Brecon ranks higher than Montgomery despite experiencing more than twice as many heavy-rain days a year.

The historic market town, also known by its Welsh name Aberhonddu, sits on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and is surrounded by some of Wales’ most recognisable countryside.

But there’s plenty to enjoy within the town itself, particularly when the weather isn’t suitable for exploring the outdoors.

Visitors can spend time at Brecon Cathedral, which dates back to the 11th century, or explore y Gaer, a cultural centre combining a museum, art gallery and library.

The Royal Welsh Regimental Museum also offers an insight into the area’s military history, while Theatr Brycheiniog, situated beside the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, hosts a programme of theatre, music and dance.

Away from its attractions, Brecon is also home to independent shops, traditional pubs and cafés, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to spend a relaxed afternoon away from the rain.

Its combination of history, culture and places to unwind helps explain why the town has secured such a high position in the national ranking.

You can view the rest of the list here.