Welsh market town to host series of events ahead of Town of Culture entry

A Welsh market town has invited residents and businesses to have their say at events ahead of Town of Culture bid.

The initiative, “Calon Caerffili” invites Caerphilly residents and businesses to have their say on what Caerphilly Culture means to them.

Caerphilly is entering into the race to become the UK’s first-ever Town of Culture with an appeal for local people to unleash their creativity and help shape a vision for the town’s future.

As part of a new national competition launched this year, one town will be selected as UK Town of Culture for 2028 and receive £3 million to start a year-long programme of cultural celebrations.

Cynefin Caerffili is holding its first event under the initiative “Calon Caerffili” for the people of Caerphilly to take part in the creation of the cultural programme which will be submitted in the competition bid on 16 March 2026.

Members of the public are urged to join in person, but anyone who can’t attend the series of free events will be invited to share their views digitally.

Anyone living and working in Caerphilly, or anyone who has lived in Caerphilly in the past, is being encouraged to contribute to the bid, which organisers describe as an “ambitious cultural programme” designed to celebrate Caerphilly’s arts and heritage while unlocking its potential.

Vibrant future

Caerphilly’s bid is being led by Cynefin Caerffili and Caerphilly County Borough Council, a cultural social enterprise dedicated to transforming the town through creativity, collaboration and community pride.

While Caerphilly is famous for the leaning tower of its iconic castle and renowned crumbly cheese, organisers say the town’s creative energy and potential is even more remarkable.

Organisers are urging anyone in Caerphilly to get in touch, share knowledge and information about the arts and culture groups they’re currently involved in, and what else they would like to see in the town.

Sally Griffith, director of Cynefin Caerffili, said: “We really believe Caerphilly has what it takes to become the UK’s first-ever Town of Culture.

“We see a vibrant future where creativity and culture are the beating heart of the town. We need as many people as possible to get involved to help shape what the bid looks like, but also what Caerphilly will look and feel like in the years ahead.

“The only bid we want to submit is one where the town’s people, personality and passion is reflected in the pages. This is our chance to tell the story of who we are now, what we can achieve and where we’re going.”

The UK Town of Culture competition is being run by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport alongside the established UK City of Culture contest. It has been launched to celebrate towns and help to create a lasting cultural legacy.

To keep costs for applicants low, the Government will give £60,000 each to a list of shortlisted towns to help them develop their full bids.

An expert panel will then select the best small, medium and large towns. One of these will be named UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive £3 million to start a year-long programme of cultural celebrations.

The other two finalists will each receive £250,000 to deliver an ambitious programme of cultural activity in 2028.

Expressions of interest for the UK Town of Culture must be submitted by 31 March 2026.

Share thoughts and ideas

Leader of Council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard said: “Caerphilly is a town of rich history and culture. From the glorious castle to the iconic Workmen’s Hall, where new efforts to transform the venue are underway. Caerphilly is a true town of culture and a fantastic nominee”.

Before Cynefin submits the bid for UK Town of Culture, it is holding a series of events and workshops across Caerphilly and is urging local people and groups to attend to share their thoughts and ideas.

Ceri Davies, director at Cynefin said: “We’d love to hear the hopes and dreams that people have for the creative and cultural life of Caerphilly, no idea is too big or too small – we want to hear it all.

“We want to celebrate what people love and value about this town, alongside considering the challenges they may face. This input will help us think about brilliant and creative projects we can co-create with the people of Caerphilly.”

The events, all of which will inform the bid proposal for The UK Town of Culture, are: Thursday 12th March 2-4.30pm: Town of Culture “Calon Caerffili”, Taylor Edmonds Writing Workshop at Y Banc. This is an interactive writing workshop evening. Participants will learn new writing skills and consider what a creative, engaged, community focused, sustainable Caerphilly might look like.

Monday 16 March 6-8pm: Town of Culture “Calon Caerffili” Gathering at Y Banc. This is an interactive session to explore what makes Caerphilly special, what could be better, and what kind of cultural future we want to build together.

Tuesday 17 March, 5.30-8pm: Town of Culture “Calon Caerffili” Mark Gubb Zine Workshop at Cynefin. Using found and original materials, participants will create a unique double page spread influenced by their experience of the Caerphilly cultural scene.

You can see more details about these events here.