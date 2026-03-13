Welsh mountain range named among the most beautiful places in the UK

Amelia Jones

A dramatic Welsh mountain range has earned global recognition after being named one of the most beautiful places in the UK by travel experts.

The Berwyn Mountains, located in northeast Wales, have been ranked the 6th Most Beautiful Place in the UK for 2026 by global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Known for its sweeping moorland, rugged peaks and unspoiled scenery, the Berwyn Mountains are often considered one of Wales’ most underrated natural landscapes.

The latest accolade came as part of the Big 7 Travel’s fourth annual ranking of the 50 Most Beautiful Places in the UK, which highlights breathtaking landscapes, historic landmarks and scenic viewpoints across the country.

The Berwyn Mountains secured their high ranking thanks to natural highlights like Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall, one of the tallest waterfalls in Wales and a major draw for visitors exploring the region.

It also earned the title for being much less crowded than other popular landmarks like Eryri, offering a quieter way to experience Wales’ wild beauty and open landscapes.

The mountains are also home to incredible bird species, including the Hen Harrier, Red Kite and Merlin, making the area particularly popular with wildlife watchers.

The expansive moorland surrounding the peaks, along with dramatic viewpoints and natural attractions, makes the area an ideal destination for walkers, outdoor enthusiasts and keen photographers.

Big 7 Travel’s ranking is compiled using reader recommendations, editorial research and input from travel photographers, with locations assessed on landscape scenery, historic character and overall visitor experience.

Visitors to the Berwyn range can explore quiet walking trails, sweeping moorland and panoramic viewpoints stretching across north Wales. Its remote feel and dramatic scenery make it a favourite for hikers, photographers and nature lovers.

The list highlights destinations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, celebrating some of the UK’s most spectacular and memorable places to visit.

For Wales, the Berwyn Mountains’ high placement further highlights the country’s reputation for stunning natural beauty and unforgettable outdoor experiences.