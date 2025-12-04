Klust: Welsh multimedia platform unveils fourth issue of magazine

Stephen Price

Whether you’re a long-time reader or a first-time subscriber, Klust continues to discover, uncover, and spotlight some of the most exciting new artists emerging from Wales today.

Meaning “ear” in Welsh, Klust is a multimedia platform that creates and curates new promotional opportunities for Welsh artists.

Founded in 2022 as an independent initiative championing the next wave of Welsh talent, it has since grown into a collaborative magazine and established promoter, introducing new Welsh music to new audiences with confidence.

Freshly announced is the fourth issue of Klust Magazine, and it arrives on the back of last year’s year-long project, which saw the release of Stafell Sbâr Sain: Klust, a ten-track compilation record in collaboration with Sain Records.

Spanning 124 pages and featuring original work from 25 contributors, Issue 04 is filled with authentic reviews, bespoke imagery, and exclusive interviews.

Printed on eco-friendly paper, this issue of Klust Magazine bridges the familiar and the new — offering hope, light, and warmth.

Written in both Welsh and English and published independently, KLUST 04 is available to pre-order now.

To celebrate its release, a special launch party will take place at Sibling, Cardiff on 13 December 2025, featuring DJ sets from Welsh producers Talulah and OGOF. Supported by Welsh Government via Creative Wales, tickets to Klust Magazine Issue 04 Launch Party are available now via DICE.

Issue 04 Featured Artists are Sywel Nyw, Cyn Cwsg, Lleucu Non, Gwenno Morgan, Tokomololo, WRKHOUSE, Angharad, LEMFRECK, Elkka, Kelly Lee Owens, Siula and Douvelle19

Owain Williams, Klust Founder, shared: “The fourth edition of Klust Magazine is a vibrant celebration of the artists we’ve championed over the past year or so, and spotlights some of the most exciting new names emerging from Wales today.

“In a world where AI increasingly shapes how people discover and interact with music, I think curation carries more weight than ever — and this issue really tries to capture that.

“For this edition, we collaborated with the brilliant photographer Margaux Contant to create fresh, purpose-made imagery of the artists featured in the magazine. Seeing those portraits in print, alongside the features themselves, is really exciting.”

Owain added: “After working with Sain on our ten-track compilation record last year, the goal this year was to push things a little further and elevate the magazine side of things.

“I’m especially proud of the range of writers involved in this issue. Some contribute to major publications such as NME and Billboard, while others are seeing their work published for the very first time — and that blend feels really important to me.

“As Klust continues to lean into the electronic music scene, it’s great to platform artists like Angharad and Tokomololo and help strengthen that community or scene here in Wales.”

KLUST 04 is available to pre-order now.