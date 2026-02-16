Welsh museum launches fun-filled activities for February half-term

Visitors to National Museum Cardiff this half term will have the chance to learn more about Gwen John, her work, and her feline friend.

With the Gwen John: Strange Beauties exhibition now open, visitors will be able to study around 200 pieces of her work and perhaps spot a few pawprints along the way.

After moving to Paris in 1904, the Welsh artist found a female cat, which she named after the street she lived on – Edgar Quinet.

While Gwen John’s legacy lives on through her work, so does Edgar’s, as her pawprints can be found dotted around the exhibition.

Children between the ages of 7 to 11 years old can take part in the fun, interactive trail, Through Edgar’s Eyes – The Gwen John Exhibition Family Trail, for free. The trail can be downloaded for free here.

Visitors can also download trails to a smartphone or device, or at the Museum by scanning the QR codes at the Main Desk. A limited number of paper trails are also available in person at the Main Desk, as well as at the exhibition entrance.

Other activities will also be taking place at National Museum Cardiff this half term.

While the children-friendly Museum Family Paint-Along is now sold out, the adult event Art After Dark, will be taking place on Thursday 19 February.

Held after hours in the Main Hall with a live DJ session from DJ Jaffa, this event is a great opportunity to get a final glimpse of the Hip Hop: A Welsh Story exhibition.

Whether you’re passionate about painting or just here for the vibes, this unique urban style paint-along experience is for everyone – no experience needed.

Art After Dark is hosted by a local artist, who will guide attendees through step-by-step instructions while painting along with them.

Even better, you can sip while you paint as our pop-up bar will be open for orders from start to finish, making this the perfect midweek evening event for friends, dates and workmates.

Mared Maggs, Head of National Museum Cardiff, said: “Being able to provide exciting activities alongside these once-in-a-lifetime exhibitions is something we are immensely proud of at the Museum.

“We encourage everybody who’s in Cardiff this half term to visit us – either to come in and follow in the footsteps of Gwen John’s feline friend Edgar, to find your inner-artist with our paint-along, or just to stop by and say hello to our mammoth, Tom Bones.”