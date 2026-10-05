Welsh museum marks 50th anniversary with month of wool-themed events

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh museum is marking its 50th anniversary with a month-long programme celebrating the country’s woollen heritage, featuring traditional crafts, live demonstrations, markets and Halloween activities.

The National Wool Museum at Drefach Felindre near Llandysul has prepared a programme of events during October, including a Pattern Festival, to celebrate Campaign for Wool Month.

On 6 October from 10.30am to 12pm, there will be a Little Lambs learn and play group for children under five with Welsh themed crafts, Welsh songs and story time with storyteller Lowri Sion.

On 15 October from 10.30am to 11.30am, visitors can explore the history of one of Wales’ most distinctive blanket designs through a hands-on session titled CREU Conversations: Curatorial Archaeology – Tracing the story of the Caernarfon Castle Blanket.

Senior curator Debby Mercer will share her knowledge of the sheep and wool industry in Wales and explore woollen objects from the museum’s collection, including an original Double Castle blanket.

Free entry is offered for the Pattern Festival on 17 October, which will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm, and celebrates 50 years of the museum and Campaign for Wool Month, exploring the patterns woven through Wales’ woollen heritage.

The museum will come to life with historic machinery and looms in action, as well as demonstrations of traditional textile skills.

Local woollen makers will be on hand to share their expertise and allow visitors to discover more about the patterns, people and stories at the heart of the country’s woollen industry.

There will also be storytelling, dancing, live music, opportunities to meet characters from the history of Cambrian Mills, a talk exploring the museum and its collections, and creative activities for all ages, including the official opening of the Weaving Shed.

On 24 October from 10am to 3pm, Cow & Ghost Vintage Present: The National Wool Museum Woolly Wool Artisan Market. The array of stalls will host small, artisan businesses offering a variety of products either created with wool or with links to the wool industry.

Visitors attending the Make and Create Gallery at the event will be able to make a lavender bag using fabric made at the museum. A new taster session for a peg loom weaving course will also be held in the afternoon.

On 27 October, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, young children and their families can step into Halloween with the Jig-So hands-on play session. Children will make a spooky house to take home, explore puzzles, a sensory tent and small-world play, get creative at a craft table and listen to spooky stories

28 October sees a CREU Young Makers: Family Halloween Wet Felting Workshop where children and their families can discover the traditional craft of wet felting from 2pm to 4pm.

On 29 October, a CREU Young Makers: Halloween Pom Poms free drop in event is being held from 10am to 1pm, in which participants will use their imagination to make their own pom pom character.

The programme ends on 31 October with CREU Tymor Collection: Make an Autumnal Wool Pumpkin workshop for young people aged over 16 from 10.30am to 1pm. Craft technician Jody Smart will give step by step guidance and all materials are provided.

Events need to be booked online in advance. For more information and ticket prices, visit the National Wool Museum’s site here.

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