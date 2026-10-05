Welsh museum to host eerie Halloween night with fire and folklore

Amelia Jones

A Welsh museum has unveiled its plans for Halloween, with an evening packed with folklore, fire, crafts and creepy entertainment.

The Halloween event at St Fagans National Museum of History will invite visitors to explore the museum after dark, with ghostly characters inspired by Welsh folklore waiting to be discovered around the site.

A major part of the evening will be the burning of the Wicker Man, with visitors invited to celebrate the change from summer to winter and make a wish as sparks rise into the night sky.

There will also be a range of activities for children and families, including drop-in craft workshops, natural magic activities and opportunities to make miniature wicker men. Visitors can also learn more about Welsh superstitions, traditional stories and Winter’s Eve customs.



For those looking for something more frightening, an immersive scare run will feature actors, loud noises and spooky effects. Organisers warn that the activity may be particularly frightening for some children, although actors can adjust the level of scares.

Costumes are encouraged, with a Haunted House disco offering another chance to dance into the night.

Food and drink will be available from street food vendors and museum outlets, while a traditional fairground and Makers Market will also form part of the event.

The event is aimed at children aged five and over, with younger children welcome at parents’ discretion. Tickets must be booked in advance, with spaces expected to be limited.

Visitors are advised to dress appropriately for the weather, as much of the event takes place outdoors. Strobe lighting, smoke, haze and loud sound effects will also be used throughout the evening.

You can find out more here.

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