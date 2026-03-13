Welsh museum to open three new galleries this spring

A museum is set to open three newly developed galleries this spring, funded by the Welsh Government.

Carmarthenshire Museum’s Main Hall has been reorganised to create the Commemorate gallery, which will house the Museum’s collection of inscribed standing stones, thanks to support from the government’s Priorities for Culture Capital Grant Funding scheme.

These stones will be available for public viewing for the first time in more than six years. The gallery will also include paintings depicting historical figures linked to Carmarthenshire, archaeological material such as Roman artefacts, and updated interpretation relating to the Picton Monument frieze.

The former Bishops of St Davids dining room has been converted into the Create, Commission, Collect gallery. This space will display selected works from the Museum’s painting collection, including a portrait by Mary Beale that was featured on BBC’s Britain’s Lost Masterpieces in 2017.

Objects representing creative practices across different periods, such as a 10,000-year-old carved figure and a contemporary interpretation of a Welsh dresser, will also be exhibited. The gallery is designed to function flexibly and can be used for community activities and local group events.

The Discovery gallery will present a broad range of objects from the Museum’s holdings, including items such as Japanese fans and pocket globes.

The gallery provides information on the historical context of these objects and highlights how they relate to contemporary issues, including biodiversity loss and discussions around cultural and colonial histories. The space is intended to support learning and engagement by encouraging visitors to examine the connections between the objects and wider global developments.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:”These new galleries are a fantastic example of how investment in culture can bring communities together and make our shared heritage accessible to everyone.

“Carmarthenshire Museum is helping people connect with the stories of their county – from ancient standing stones to contemporary creativity – and I’m delighted that Welsh Government funding has helped make this possible.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “The reopening of these beautifully designed galleries marks an exciting moment for Carmarthenshire. The Museum team has created spaces that honour our past, showcase our creativity and spark new conversations about the world around us.

“These galleries provide fresh opportunities for residents and visitors to connect with the stories that make our county unique, and we are delighted to welcome people back through the doors.”

The three galleries form part of the Museum’s ongoing work to interpret and present Carmarthenshire’s heritage through accessible, inclusive, and informative displays.