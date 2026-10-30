Welsh Museums Festival offers affordable fun over Halloween weekend

Nation Cymru staff

Museums and galleries across Wales are offering a cheaper and greener way to celebrate this weekend, with dozens of last-minute free trails, crafts and storytelling sessions on offer before the Welsh Museums Festival ends on Sunday 1 November.

With Halloween now costing families an average of £209, research published this month for Asda found that more than half of UK adults see Halloween spending as an unwelcome blow so close to Christmas. A separate survey by Savvy found that seven in ten Halloween shoppers want to mark the occasion without spending a lot.

More than 60 museums and galleries are taking part in this year’s festival, many offering free or low-cost activities, and – in some cases – no booking required. Families can also pick up the festival’s free bilingual Calan Gaeaf booklet at participating venues.

Dr Ken Griffin, President of Museums Federation Cymru, which organises the festival with Welsh Government funding, said: “This year, more than 60 museums are taking part, the highest number since the festival began. The festival is especially popular with families, providing free and accessible activities during a period of financial pressure. Above all, it’s the perfect time to discover your local museum.”

Environmental charity Hubbub estimates that seven million Halloween costumes are thrown away in the UK every year. That adds up to around 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste. This year the festival has encouraged museums to swap glitter and plastic props for natural and recycled materials. For example, at Carmarthenshire Museum, every pumpkin on the Halloween trail has been crocheted by hand. Children who complete the trail take home pumpkin seeds in a biodegradable pot, with a certificate printed on recycled paper.

Early feedback from families has been glowing, with visitors rating the festival a five-star experience. “Kids absolutely loved it and it’s good to see funded activities being available again,” said one parent at the Museum of Cardiff. A visitor to Storiel in Bangor summed it up as “Whole thing fantastic!”, while at TimeScape in Rhayader another said: “Nice and warm. So much to see in one visit.”

What’s on this Halloween, Friday 30 October to Sunday 1 November

For full details, head to the individual museum or gallery.

North Wales

Mid Wales

National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth: The Mystery of the Black Cat. Sat 31 Oct, 11am–11.40am.

TimeScape Rhayader: Rhayader Dragon Festival; meet Queen Belrenin, a 20ft copper dragon. Until Sat 31 Oct. FREE. Spindle spinning and natural dyes, Fri 30 Oct, 1.30pm.

y Gaer Museum, Art Gallery and Library, Brecon: Trick or Trails, a hunt for bats, spiders, snakes and owls, plus sustainable crafts. Until Sun 1 Nov, 10am–4pm. FREE, drop-in.

South Wales

West Wales

Families can also pick up the festival’s free bilingual Calan Gaeaf booklet at participating museums, marked with a pumpkin at museumsfestival.wales