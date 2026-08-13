Welsh music festival announce roll-out of day tickets following first release sell-out

Amelia Jones

A music festival showcasing some of Wales’ best musical talent has released day tickets after its first batch of weekend tickets attracted strong demand.

Neath Port Talbot’s Shunkfest has announced that day tickets are now available after the first release of weekend tickets proved popular with festival-goers.

The three-day event will return to Port Talbot from September 4 to 6, with 30 acts set to take to the stage across the weekend.

Among the names appearing at this year’s festival are Welsh indie rock band Trampolene and The Family Battenberg, who are part of a varied line-up bringing live music to the town.

Shunkfest is held at Afan Ales & Fine Wines on Station Road in Port Talbot. The venue is an independent shop and bar which has become known for its support of live music and local artists.

It regularly hosts bands and performers, with its intimate atmosphere helping it become a popular spot for music fans in the area.

Afan Ales is run by Gavin John and Bethan Davies, who have helped establish the venue as a hub for live music and community events. It had a refurbishment earlier this year, making the venue more gig-friendly and accessible.

The festival will be held in the outdoor area at the back of the venue.

The festival has continued to grow from its grassroots beginnings, with this year’s event bringing together a mixture of established names and emerging talent for three days of live music.

Organisers announced the new day tickets on social media, telling fans that they are now live, while also reminding those who want the full festival experience that weekend tickets remain available for £40, while stocks last.

The release means festival-goers who do not want to commit to the whole weekend can now choose a single day to attend.

With 30 acts across three days, there will be plenty for music fans to choose from when Shunkfest returns to Port Talbot this September.

You can find tickets here.

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