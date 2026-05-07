Welsh music legend denounces Reform and urges Wales to vote Plaid Cymru

A Welsh music star has made an impassioned plea for voters in Wales to reject the policies of the ‘bigoted far right’ and vote tactically by choosing Plaid Cymru.

As Wales goes to the polls today, Super Furry Animals’ frontman Gruff Rhys has issued an appeal to the Welsh electorate to ensure Plaid are the majority party when the results of the election are in.

Posting on his Facebook page, he said: “I’m sure most have decided how to vote already. If you are in doubt what to do and like me intent on keeping the bigoted far right in the shape of Reform UK and their parachuted ex Tories as far away as possible from our already fragile public services, I urge you to vote tactically by voting Plaid Cymru.

“Under the polarised new voting system if your preferred ‘left-block’ party is expected to gain more than 11%-14% (my understanding is that it will vary from seat to seat) in your particular constituency then it’s likely a safe bet to vote Green for example – but voting in constituencies where the percentages for your party of choice seem lower than a 12% average risks splitting the “left/progressive block” vote and could gift Reform UK more seats.

“If the votes of your chosen party are under that threshold they will be wiped off the count from the start further strengthening the opposite block whatever that may be. That’s my understanding of the new voting system in any case. It’s been created to reward the biggest party with a few extra seats.”

The singer added that he believes whoever wins the election is being handed ‘a poisoned chalice’.

“To a certain extent being expected to govern Wales under the current settlement is already a poisoned chalice, but to allow a party run by the racist puppets of billionaires and the fossil fuel lobby to give tax cuts to the rich and further asset strip Wales into the ground would be a generational disaster.”

The musician also spoke of the issues he faced after being unable to register a postal vote due to issues with postal voting in some areas in Cardiff.

Super Furry Animals launched their Supacabra tour in Dublin last night meaning the singer would be unable to physically vote at a polling station in Wales as he was away on tour.

Gruff explained: “I probably won’t get to vote now in the Welsh election on May 7th due to the Cardiff Council postal vote fiasco – as I’ll be away on the Super Furry Animals tour.

“I know many others in the same situation. At worst in a tight election it could even tip the balance of power. It’s really disappointing as this is a critical election.”

Super Furry Animals return to Wales to play two nights at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15, arriving in the Welsh capital to play Cardiff Utilita Arena on Saturday, May 16.

The band recently announced two special SFA tour pop-ups in Cardiff and London.

The Super Furry Animals Supamarkets will feature a range of limited-edition merch, t-shirts and hoodies, including a very limited number of prints by Welsh artist and long time collaborator Pete Fowler, a special edition of Hardlines Coffee, SFA tank incense, Yeti, football shirt and much more.

The pop-up shops will be open for business in Cardiff city centre on May 15 and 16 (midday – 8pm) and Brixton, London on May 22 (2pm – 8pm) and May 23 (midday – 8pm). Full location details will be shared a few days before via email exclusively with members of the Super Furry Animals community.

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