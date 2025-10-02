Welsh music promoters announce first recipients of cultural pilot fund

Music distribution and promotion company PYST has announced the organisations that will be supported by their new pilot fund, including musical workshops and accessibility networking sessions.

The PYST Music Fund 2025-26 was established to sustain and develop grassroots music activity in Wales by offering support to musical organisations that may otherwise struggle to receive financial support.

The aim of the fund is to enable more musical activity, increase grassroots engagement and participation and help develop the long-term resilience of the Welsh music industry. The fund is administered by PYST on behalf of Creative Wales. The successful applications were selected by an independent panel.

‘Progressive and practical’

Gruffydd Owen from Libertino Records said: “The PYST Music Fund is both progressive and practical, acknowledging the crucial grassroots work labels like Libertino do in building supportive, ambitious, and artist-led environments.

“For us, this support is transformative: it enables us over the next six months to champion emerging voices, further invest in our existing roster, and lay the groundwork for projects that celebrate and expand the legacy of Welsh alternative music.”

Keys Barber from Amplifying Accessibility added: “Building connections and community is an essential practice in fostering a sustainable career in the music sector.

“With the PYST Music Fund, we will be able to create a safe, supportive and accessible space for Disabled music workers across Wales to develop meaningful partnerships and community, ensuring they feel empowered to continue thriving within the creative arts.”

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of PYST Cyfyngedig, said : “The positive response to this fund, and the quality of the applications, is a testament to the creativity and passion of the labels and organizations that are the backbone of the music industry in Wales.

“PYST is extremely proud to support these diverse and essential projects, and excited to see them develop over the coming months”.

Recipients

The recipients of the PYST Music Fund 2025-26 are:

Amplifying Accessibility: In Tune – A series of free networking sessions for disabled workers in the music industry in Wales.

I KA CHING Records – Five albums by five bands/artists on the label.

Bryn Rock – Recording and promoting new music by artists from Dyffryn Clwyd.

Lwcus T – Cyn Cwsg EP

Libertino Records – Developing the label’s artists, infrastructure, cultural heritage and innovation.

Fflach Cymunedol – A re-recording of the album Sefyll ar y Sgwar by Ail Symudiad, by some of Wales’ most exciting artists.

Slush – Two bilingual jamming sessions in CWRW, Carmarthen, targeted at young people and families.

TIWN Media – A weekly show spotlighting different artists via performances and honest conversations.

Recordiau Sbensh – Developing, recording and promoting the EP of the young band Y Ddelwedd.

Klep Dim Trep – ‘Father Figure’, the new record by Bitw.

INOIS – 15 songs across 5 of the label’s artists.

Klust – Curating, creating and promoting the fourth issue of Klust magazine.

Bubblewrap Collective – Releasing records by four artists from the label.

MELANGE Records – A project featuring a series of tracks by electronic artist Earl Jeffers.

Future Femme Records – ‘Fresh Meat’, the new record by LOYD.

Recordiau Côsh – 10 tracks by 10 artists from the label.