Welsh music scene mourns death of much-loved DJ and promoter

David Owens

The Welsh music scene has lost a much-loved figure with the sudden passing of promoter, DJ and band manager Richard McCarthy.

The influential music svengali, who has died at the age of 58, was a key figure in the Cardiff and South Wales music scene of the ’80s and ’90s.

A lifelong mod, Richard started to promote gigs during the mid-80s at numerous venues across Cardiff including The Central Hotel and Clwb Ifor Bach. His shows became legion attracting music fans to travel to the Welsh capital from all across the UK.

Finding his feet in the music business he made lifelong friends, like fellow modernist Paul ‘Mac’ Macnamara, who was a constant companion with the promoter at shows in Wales and on travels to mod rallies around the UK.

“My own personal friendship with Ritchie goes back to the early 1980s,” says Mac. “Much of my youth was spent at his house. I have great memories of the time we spent together, on our scooters, going to mod rallies and gigs.”

Into the ’90s Richard moved into band management with fast-rising Welsh indie stars The Pocket Devils fronted by film producer and actor Jonny Owen.

Jonny remembers his former manager with great fondness.

He recalls: “From 1992 – 1994 he was our manager. He was the manager when we were picked on a Radio 1 competition to support INXS – then one of the biggest bands in the world.

“We played some of the most famous venues in London including The 100 Club in Oxford Street and Tower Records in Piccadilly .

“He was sharp and clever. Brilliant company with impeccable music taste and dress sense. We loved him. He will be greatly missed.”

When his spell with The Pocket Devils ended Richard picked up on the Britpop scene which was about to explode.

He started Britpop and indie nights at legendary Cardiff nightclub Metros. These proved to be particularly popular and continued until the end of the ’90s.

Such was his reputation that Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Steve Cradock once remarked: “If you want to know what’s happening in Wales, you speak to Richard McCarthy.”

Fellow Cardiff club promoter Gerry McGonagle remembers Richard as the main man on the scene.

“He had a massive influence in music which really made Cardiff one of the top cities back in the ’80 and ’90s bringing fans from London and even from further afield to attend his gigs.

“Before I met him I knew of him and if you went on mod rallies he was a face. Steve Cradock would always be wanting to hang with him upon his visits to Wales.

“He was the main man of the South Wales mod scene from the mid-eighties through the nineties, the man behind some excellent club nights and dozens of excellent gigs attracting bands such as Makin’ Time, The Moment, The Rage, Solid State, The Boys, The Numbers, The Jetset, Orange Deluxe, Squire, Studio 68 and loads more to the city.

“His death is such sad news. Another of life’s genuine nice guys – gone too soon.”

Into the 2000s and he still kept his love of music and would promote the occasional gig, taking a step back to start a family, but his love and passion for music still shone brightly.

“My friendship with Ritchie remained until his passing,” adds Mac. “He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”

Richard leaves behind wife Ros and their three sons, brother Paul and sister Louise.

Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Richard’s family.

The page has been set up by Richard’s good friend Conrad Pheasant

Posting on the GoFundMe Page, he wrote: “By now, many of you will have heard the very sad news that Richard McCarthy passed away suddenly on Friday.

“Richard was a lifelong friend and a truly unforgettable character who touched the lives of so many people. He was exceptionally well loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

“I have spoken with his family and we are organising a collection to help his incredible boys during this very difficult time.

“If you would like to contribute please donate via the attached link. I will ensure that all funds are passed directly to his family.

“Any donation, no matter how large or small, will be very much appreciated.

“Thank you for your kindness and support.”

Anybody who would like to donate can do so HERE