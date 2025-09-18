Welsh music stars to play very special one-off show to launch festival

Critically acclaimed Welsh band, CVC, will open the 2025 Cardiff Music City Festival with a special one-off performance at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama’s iconic Dora Stoutzker Hall next month.

‘An evening with CVC’ will be staged on on Friday 3rd October and marks the band’s first headline show in Cardiff since their sold-out Christmas appearance at Cardiff University’s The Great Hall in 2024.

Kick starting the two week-long festival, it promises to be an intimate evening, premiering new material alongside classic tracks and unexpected covers.

‘It’s CVC but with a grand piano!” said guitarist Dave Bassey. “Brand new music with a brand new setting and comfy seats!”

Taking to the stage at 8pm, CVC will give audiences a rare opportunity to experience their music in an intimate setting. Their live shows have been hailed as “a thing of wonder” by Clash Magazine and with a hotly anticipated second album coming in 2026, they will set the tone for the festival’s ambitious programme.

Tickets for ‘An evening with CVC’ go on sale on Friday 19th September at 10am and will be available HERE

Supported by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, the Cardiff Music City Festival runs from 3–18 October 2025.

Incorporating Sŵn, Llais, and the Welsh Music Prize, the festival will feature performances from established icons including Rufus Wainwright, Gruff Rhys, Cate Le Bon, Pino Palladino, Meredith Monk and Moonchild Sanelly. Underground innovators like Squid, Getdown Services, Adult DVD, Gans and Deadletter will also feature, as will rising Welsh stars such as Adwaith, Sage Todz, Ynys and Nancy Williams. A programme of unexpected happenings, talks, installations and pop-ups gigs will complete the festival programme.

Welsh Music Prize

Some of Wales’ most exciting new and established artists have been announced as part of the live lineup for this year’s Welsh Music Prize, taking place on 6 October 2025 at the Wales Millennium Centre.

Melodic psych rockers Melin Melyn; 2015 winner Gwenno; rap artist Sage Todz; and punk pop quartet Panic Shack are among the shortlisted artists performing at the ceremony, where the winner of the £10,000 prize for an album made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world this year will be announced by BBC Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri.

The event is open to the public and tickets are available HERE for £10.

A Welsh Music Prize television special will be broadcast on BBC One Wales and on the BBC iPlayer following the ceremony and will be broadcast live in its entirety on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Wales.

The Welsh Music Prize ceremony will also see the Triskel Award presented to emerging artists Nancy Williams, Morn and SOURCE. The Triskel Award is presented annually to three artists with the support of the charity Help Musicians, with the aim of providing vital

resources and guidance to artists to develop and progress their musical careers.

For more information about Cardiff Music City Festival, visit cardiffmusiccityfestival.wales.