Welsh music venue sets record straight on closure rumours

The owner of an award-winning Welsh music venue has set the record straight on rumours that his much-loved nightspot was to close.

Paul Taylor, who owns popular venue Jac’s in Aberdare, took to social media to quash rumours that it was the end for the much-loved nitespot in the south Wales valleys.

In a statement on the Jac’s Facebook page he confirmed the 300-capacity venue which was recently named ‘Night Entertainment Venue of the Year’ at the Welsh Hospitality Awards, is staying open, despite him considering retirement.

He wrote:

Hi everyone, Paul here.

I want to clear something up properly because a lot of “he said she said has been doing the rounds and as we all know, once something gets passed from person to person, it can change completely by the time it’s reached ten people down the line.

Back in December, I did say to a number of people that Jacs may be closing in April 2026. At that time, it was genuinely something I was considering as I’m 2 years away from retirement and the big 60.

Since then, after a lot of reflection and family discussions the overwhelming response from friends and punters, we’ve made a decision to keep the venue open for the foreseeable future.

So just to be absolutely clear:

✅ Jacs is NOT closing in April 2026

✅ There are NO plans in place to shut the venue

✅ No planning permission has been applied for — because there is nothing to apply for we haven’t even got plans drawn up

For a bit of background: I originally bought the building with the idea of converting it into flats. Friends encouraged me to turn it into a dedicated music venue and give it proper go, and after investing tens of thousands of pounds, Jacs has grown into an established South Wales venue and we’re proud to have won three awards in the past eight years.

I’ve also seen a petition doing the rounds. I genuinely appreciate the support it’s flattering but some of the description attached to it is incorrect and has added fuel to the rumours. If people are going to put statements out publicly, I’d just ask that they check the facts first and avoid scaremongering.

And while I’m here, I also want to say this: Jacs has never been about making a profit it’s always been about the music. Everything we do is about putting on the best nights we can, backing bands, and keeping live music alive locally even when it means taking risks that don’t always make business sense for a venue our size.

Where Jacs has got to over the last eight years is unbelievable, and it’s down to the hard work and dedication of the team front of house and behind the scenes who work tirelessly in a tough industry. I’m grateful to every member of staff, every band, and every one of you who walks through the doors and supports what we’re trying to build.

If and when the time ever comes that I decide to close Jacs, it will be announced properly and directly by us. Until then, it’s business as usual gigs, events, live music, and the same welcome as always.

See you at the next show. 🎶🍻

Paul

To find out more about Jac’s and to view the latest line-up of shows click HERE