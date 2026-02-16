Welsh music venues pull shows by controversial US musician

Three Welsh music venues have cancelled gigs by a controversial American punk singer linked with the US far-right.

Former singer with horror-punk band the Misfits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Michale Graves and his band were due to play a series of UK dates including three shows in Wales.

However, those gigs – at The Bunkhouse, Swansea; Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff; and Jac’s, Aberdare, have now been cancelled after Graves links to the American extremist groups came to light.

According to Searchlight magazine, ‘In 2020 he described himself as a “proud Western chauvinist” and publicly expressed support for the Proud Boys, a far-right group whose members played a prominent role in the mobilisation that culminated in the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.

‘In the aftermath, several senior figures were convicted of serious offences including seditious conspiracy, though subsequently pardoned by Donald Trump.

‘Graves has appeared in photographs wearing Proud Boys clothing and has spoken in defence of members of the group following their arrests in connection with the 6 January attack.

‘He later testified as a character witness for individuals charged over their involvement in those events.

‘The Proud Boys have a long record of violent street confrontations, misogynistic rhetoric and anti-immigrant organising.

‘Graves is also a vocal supporter of Alex Jones ‘Infowars’ misinformation project.’

Now following mounting opposition to Graves’ UK tour a series of scheduled shows in Bradford, Glasgow, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Swansea, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Aberdare have been cancelled following pressure from anti-fascist campaigners and musicians.

Several gigs were still due to go ahead including a show at The Underworld in Camden, London this week.

A lengthy statement on the Jac’s Facebook page detailed the Aberdare venue’s reasons for pulling the gig.

After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to cancel the upcoming Michale Graves show at Jacs Aberdare.

This has not been a decision made lightly. We have listened to the concerns raised, reviewed the information available to us, and reflected on our responsibility as a local, independent venue within our community. In light of everything considered, we believe cancelling the event is the right course of action.

Jacs is a small, independent live music venue in the South Wales Valleys. Since opening, our purpose has been simple: to provide a welcoming space for live music and for people to come together to enjoy it. We are not a political organisation and we do not align ourselves with any political movement or ideology. Our focus has always been, and remains, live music.

For clarity, the venue was hired by an independent promoter who organised and marketed the event. Tickets were sold directly by the promoter, not by Jacs, and more than 150 had been purchased prior to cancellation.

Earlier this week, concerns about the show were raised with us. We subsequently took time to review the information available and to consider carefully the potential impact on the venue, our staff, our customers and the wider community.

We also received a significant number of messages from members of the public. Many of these were expressed politely and thoughtfully, and we appreciate those who took the time to contact us respectfully. It is clear that people care deeply about what takes place in their community, and we acknowledge that.

At the same time, the situation escalated online. The venue and its owner were subject to strong criticism and serious accusations, and a protest was being organised outside the venue on the night of the show. As a small, independent venue operating within a close-knit community, we have a responsibility to ensure that events can take place in a safe, positive and welcoming environment for everyone.

After weighing everything carefully — including the strength of feeling expressed and the potential for disruption — we concluded that proceeding with the show would not serve the best interests of the venue, our customers or the wider community. Cancelling the event is, in our view, the most responsible step in the circumstances.

We are disappointed that the situation developed in this way. It is always unfortunate when debate becomes divisive, and when individuals connected to a small local venue feel the weight of personal criticism. We firmly believe that disagreement can and should be expressed respectfully.

To those who had planned to attend, we are sincerely sorry for the disappointment this will cause. Your support for live music at Jacs is valued and never taken for granted.

To everyone who engaged with us constructively, whether in support of the show or raising concerns, thank you for doing so respectfully.

Jacs remains committed to being a welcoming and inclusive space for live music in the heart of the Valleys. That commitment has not changed, and it will continue to guide the decisions we make.