Welsh musician announces tour after turning stroke recovery into new album

Nation.Cymru Staff

The lead singer of an acclaimed Welsh band is heading out on tour across Wales this autumn following the release of their latest album, written during his recovery from a stroke.

Formed by three brothers from the Llŷn Peninsula in 2005, Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog combine country, folk and rock to create their distinct sound, with most of their lyrics written and performed in Welsh.

The band — Iwan, Aled and Dafydd Hughes — has earned critical acclaim, national airplay on BBC Radio 2, Radio 3 and 6 Music, and multiple Welsh Music Prize nominations.

Their 2024 album, Mynd â’r Tŷ am Dro, won Welsh Language Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod, while their latest release, Haul Bach, sees the band lean more heavily into the Country and Western sound that has been part of their music since they formed.

This collection of songs was written whilst lead singer Iwan was recovering from a stroke, which happened onstage during a festival performance.

Songwriting became an important part of Iwan’s recovery but, despite being written during the difficult period, the resulting tracks are a celebration of life and love.

Cowbois highlighted that, to the best of their knowledge, Haul Bach is the only Welsh language Country and Western album about having a stroke (or any medical emergency).

Now, with Iwan doing “very well”, he will be performing solo at intimate venues with two sets each evening, drawing from both Haul Bach as well as Cowbois’ back catalogue.

This tour is the latest in a partnership between PYST, Mentrau Iaith Cymru and the Arts Council of Wales’ Night Out scheme, which has already seen tours by HMS Morris, The Gentle Good, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, and Lleuwen Steffan.

Alun Llwyd, PYST Chief Executive, said: “It’s a pleasure to announce the latest tour in our partnership with Night Out and Mentrau Iaith Cymru.

“Our aim with each tour is to visit new places, places that may not get to enjoy live Welsh language music on a regular basis.

“The album Haul Bach is a very special one, and seeing Iwan perform it will be an unforgettable experience.”

Angharad Harrop added on behalf of Night Out: “Night Out is proud to continue its successful partnership with PYST and Mentrau Iaith Cymru in supporting another high-quality Welsh language music tour.

“This collaboration plays an important role in bringing live Welsh language performances to communities across Wales, creating opportunities for local audiences to experience exceptional artists in their own areas.

“We are delighted to support Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog’s Haul Bach tour and look forward to seeing the connections these performances create between artists, venues and communities.”

Dyddiadau’r daith / Tour dates

30.10 = Eglwys Norwyaidd, Caerdydd

31.10 = Tŷ Tawe, Abertawe

7.11 = Nant Gwrtheyrn

20.11 = Neuadd y Dref, Rhuthun

27.11 = Hanging Gardens, Llanidloes

4.12 = TBA

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, with an additional date to be announced for December. Haul Bach is out now and available to purchase digitally, and on CD and vinyl via Bandcamp.

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