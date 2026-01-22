Welsh musician gets Yamaha guitar named after him

Amelia Jones

Global music manufacturer Yamaha has announced a new signature guitar named after an award-winning Welsh musician.

Newport-born Chris Buck, who is best known for playing guitar in alternative rock band Cardinal Black, has teamed up with Yamaha to create a custom Revstar RS02CB.

The announcement was made on social media, alongside a video where Buck shares what the model means to him.

Buck, who started playing guitar at 13, was the winner of Music Radar’s prestigious Best New Guitarist award in 2017.

After winning the award, Buck’s profile continued to rise, with his expressive blues-influenced playing earning him a growing international following.

He has since toured extensively and collaborated with a number of high-profile artists, helping to establish him as one of the UK’s most respected modern guitarists.

The Revstar RS02CB was developed in close collaboration with Buck and is designed to reflect his distinctive playing style. Yamaha said the model incorporates custom features chosen by the guitarist, blending vintage influences with modern performance.

In an introductory video to the guitar, Buck says: “Over the last ten years, my Revstar literally hasn’t left my side. It’s been with me all across stages from South Wales, to Europe, North America and beyond.”

Signature models are typically reserved for established musicians and are seen as a mark of recognition within the industry. Yamaha has previously released artist-designed guitars for internationally renowned players, placing Buck among a select group of performers.

In an interview with Guitar World, Buck added: “The phrase ‘labor of love’ gets thrown around a little too often these days, but collaborating so closely with Yamaha to recreate my guitar over the past few years has been exactly that.

“I’m beyond thrilled to finally see it come to life. As much as it may be based on my guitar, this one’s yours.”

You can view the guitar here.