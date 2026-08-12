Welsh musician with chronic illness moved to tears as he continues to follow his dream

Amelia Jones

Welsh musician Ren has been left visibly emotional during a live performance, with footage showing the singer wiping away tears as a crowd chants his name.

A video shared by a fan account on social media shows Ren standing on stage as the audience repeatedly chants his name.

The singer appears overwhelmed by the response, mouthing “thank you” to the crowd through tears before taking a moment to compose himself.

The emotional moment comes after years of serious health struggles which have had a major impact on Ren’s music career.

Born in Bangor and raised on Anglesey, Ren began playing guitar at the age of 10 and started performing live as a teenager.

He was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015 after years of health problems and has since undergone extensive treatment, including travelling abroad in an attempt to recover.

Before receiving the diagnosis, he has said he was treated for depression and was also diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and bipolar disorder.

His health problems forced him to put his music career on hold as he sought treatment, including travelling abroad in an attempt to regain his health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ren Hub (@ren.lyricz)



Ren has previously spoken about how his illness affected his ability to pursue music, with his health struggles forcing him to spend years away from performing and recording.

Despite this, he went on to build a significant following, particularly after the release of his 2022 track Hi Ren, which explores themes of illness and mental health.

His 2023 album Sick Boi subsequently reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

The footage appears to capture an emotional response to the support from his fans, with the crowd continuing to chant his name as Ren thanks them from the stage.

People on social media also sent their messages of support. One commenter said: “Jesus that got me in the feels! I’ve [been] battling Lyme disease for years. Seeing Ren doing so well is such a boost. he deserves the world.”

Another said: “Brings tears to my eyes as well. So so happy for him. May this be just a beginning of many unforgettable shows.”

You can view the full video here.

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