Welsh musician’s dream comes true with starring role in Oasis movie

David Owens

A Welsh musician has made a ‘biblical’ starring role in the new Oasis movie ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Jack Perrett, from Newport, is a regular busker on the streets of Cardiff, especially when Liam and Noel Gallagher have made appearances in the city, but the huge Oasis fan has made all his dreams come true when he discovered he appeared in the documentary movie of the Manchester band’s triumphant 2025 comeback tour.

The musician was filmed leading Oasis fans in a massive singalong as the Gallaghers launched their comeback shows in the Welsh capital – and now clips from Jack’s set have made the edit for the movie which launched nationally this week.

“I’ve always gone busking in Cardiff whenever Liam or Noel have played their solo shows there,” said Jack. “I can basically play Oasis songs all night, so those gigs are my perfect audience really. There’s always a great atmosphere around them and loads of people happy to stop and have a singalong.

“I actually went into Cardiff to busk the day before the Oasis reunion started as well, and the atmosphere in the city was electric. You could tell straight away how much these shows meant to people.

“I managed to get a ticket for the first night and had an amazing time, although I definitely had a bit too much to drink and woke up the following morning extremely hungover.”

It was ahead of the second night show where Jack realised his luck was most definitely in.

“I’d planned to get back down to Cardiff fairly early to busk before the second show, but it took me a while to pull myself together,” he laughed. “I eventually got there in the afternoon, set up and started playing Oasis songs. Pretty much straight away I drew a crowd and it turned into a big singalong.

“Not long after that, a film crew came over and asked if they could film me while I was playing, which obviously I was more than happy with.

“Around the same time, an American guy called Brant came over and asked me if I wanted a ticket for the gig that night. At first I honestly didn’t know if he was joking. I carried on busking for another hour or so before eventually packing everything up and practically running back to the car to drop my gear off.

“I checked my phone to see whether the ticket had actually appeared in my account and somehow it had.

“I headed straight back to the stadium. The hangover was definitely still there, but the adrenaline was doing a decent job of getting me through it by that point.

“My seat was next to Brant and his friend Michael, so we ended up watching the whole show together and chatting about our shared love of Oasis. I must have thanked Brant about 20 times that night because I genuinely couldn’t believe my luck. Millions of people around the world would have loved to have been there, and somehow I’d managed to see the first two nights of the reunion.

“The gig was incredible and the whole weekend just felt surreal.”

If he thought securing a ticket was in the words of Liam Gallagher ‘biblical’, it was about to get even better.

“Following the shows, I received an email saying that I’d been filmed and asking whether I’d be happy for the footage to be featured in the film. Obviously I said yes, but I thought there was probably a good chance I’d never actually make the final cut.

“Then, about a week before the release, I received another message telling me that I was actually in the film. Even then I wasn’t completely sure what to expect, but on release day people started messaging me saying they’d seen me, so it finally became real.”

The singer, who is also frontman with hotly-tipped Welsh band Eurekas, said making an appearance in the film means so much to him.

“Oasis have always meant a huge amount to me. They were one of the bands that made me feel like doing music myself was actually possible. They came from a working-class background, like me, and there was always something about them that made it feel like if you worked hard enough and really went for something, the sky was the limit. Those songs are everything to me and have been a massive part of my life, so to somehow end up in the film about their reunion is pretty mad.”

Don’t Look Back in Anger is in cinemas now.

Find out more about Jack Perrett and his music HERE.

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