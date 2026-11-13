Welsh musician’s extraordinary UK chart achievements

An independent Welsh pianist has recorded an astonishing six chart entries for his new album.

Newport musician Greg Ryan has achieved the Official UK chart entries with solo piano album Cwmcarn, reaching No. 2 in the UK Official Classical Chart and beating heavyweights Hans Zimmer, Ludovico Einaudi and fellow Welshman Anthony Hopkins.

His fourth self-released piano album was entirely self-promoted, leveraging Greg’s sizeable social media following and highlighting the difficulties but also the unique opportunities of being an independent musician.

The album’s chart achievements include:

No. 2 — Official Classical Albums Chart (only self-released artist in chart)

No. 3 — Official Classical Artist Albums Chart (only self-released artist in chart)

No. 7 — Official Album Downloads Chart (all genres)

No. 13 — Official Independent Album Breakers Chart

No. 35 — Official Independent Albums Chart

No. 94 — Official Albums Sales Chart

Cwmcarn is a collection of ten original piano compositions, bringing together music written across several years. Named after the lake at Cwmcarn – a familiar place of calm and reflection for Greg.

With an engaged TikTok following of 250k (racking up over 30 million video views) and previous support from BBC Radio Wales, including appearances on the Welsh A-List, Greg has steadily built an independent music career spanning piano composition, songwriting and live performance.

The album’s success demonstrates the potential for independent musicians to compete nationally through direct audience support, even in a market dominated by established artists and major labels.

It also highlights Wales as a place that nurtures creative talent Greg’s career benefiting from ongoing support from BBC Introducing Wales, 1 on 1 support from Beacons Cymru and opportunities from Forte Presents.

Greg said: “To be the only self-released artist in the entire chart is quite surreal, especially to have reached such a high position. I have always felt a privilege living in Wales and surrounded by such a wealth of creative talent and also support from Welsh initiatives such as Horizons and Beacons Cymru”

“To be stood alongside all the big artists that I have admired for many years feels like a really special achievement.”

Cwmcarn is available now on major streaming and download platforms, including Bandcamp.

Official Charts: https://www.officialcharts.com/albums/greg-ryan-cwmcarn/

Listen: https://gregryan1.bandcamp.com/album/cwmcarn-2

Website: https://gregryan.co.uk/epk