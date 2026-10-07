Welsh myths and ghost stories feature in museum’s half-term programme

Welsh myths, witchcraft and ghost stories will be explored at two museum events during the autumn half-term break.

Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth will host a children’s storytelling evening on 27 October, followed by a discussion with two authors who write about Welsh folklore on 30 October.

The programme celebrates Aberystwyth Ceredigion’s UNESCO City of Literature status and the National Year of Reading.

Author Claire Fayers and storyteller, writer and illustrator Peter Stevenson will lead the first event, Tales of Magic and Mystery, for children aged nine to 12.

Running from 6pm to 8pm, the evening will introduce young audiences to myths, legends and folk tales from Wales.

Ms Fayers’ books include Welsh Giants, Ghosts and Goblins, which was named Waterstones Wales Book of the Year in 2024 and won the Tir na n-Og People’s Choice Award.

Her other titles include Tapper Watson and the Quest for the Nemo Machine, The Accidental Pirates and Storm Hound, which won a Tir na n-Og Award in 2020.

Mr Stevenson has written extensively about Welsh folk tales, illustrated fairy-tale collections and performed stories for audiences in Wales and overseas.

Books will be available to buy and have signed after the event.

Children’s tickets cost £4.50 in advance or £5.50 on the door, including a themed drink. Adult tickets cost £3, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Witchcraft and folklore

On 30 October, the museum shop will host an evening with Dr Mari Ellis Dunning, author of Witsh, and Dr Delyth Badder, co-author of The Folklore of Wales: Ghosts.

Dr Dunning’s debut novel draws on the history of Welsh witchcraft, exploring folklore and feminism.

Dr Badder is a folklorist and honorary research fellow at St Fagans National Museum of History whose work examines spirits in Welsh folklore. She was honoured by Gorsedd Cymru in 2024 for her contribution to the field.

The authors will discuss feminism, folklore and tradition, with short readings and an opportunity to buy signed copies.

The event runs from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door and include a cocktail or mocktail.

Both events take place at the museum on Terrace Road. Places are limited, and tickets are available through the Ceredigion Museum website or Aberystwyth Tourist Information Centre.