Welsh National Theatre announce cast for Our Town starring Michael Sheen

For the first time in its storied 87-year history, Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, an American classic with universal themes of love, life, and death, will be staged by a full company of Welsh actors and creative team.

Starring Michael Sheen as the Stage Manager and directed by Swansea-born Francesca Goodridge with Russell T Davies contributing as creative associate, this production marks the inaugural outing of Welsh National Theatre and is being produced with Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames. As part of the announcement, Rose Theatre is releasing a new block of tickets for sale for performances in South West London.

Joining Sheen, the all-Welsh cast includes Rithvik Andugla (Death Valley) as Howie Newsome, Peter Devlin (Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning) as George Gibbs, Aisha-May Hunte (Mudtown; Death Valley) as Wally Webb, Rebecca Killick (Nye; The Life of Pi) as Rebecca Gibbs, Alfie Llewellyn (Mr. Burton) as Joe & Si Crowell, Rhodri Meilir (Nye; Odyssey ‘84) as Mr. Webb, Christina Modestou (Tick, tick … Boom!; Brief Encounter) as Mrs. Soames, Yasemin Özdemir (The Merry Wives of Windsor) as Emily Webb, Glyn Pritchard (The Crucible; Rinoseros) as Constable Warren, Sian Reese-Williams (Dreams) as Mrs. Gibbs, Nia Roberts (Hedda Gabler; Still Waters) as Mrs. Webb, Kingdom Sibanda (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Gareth Snook (Ragtime; The Crucible) as Professor Willard & Joe Stoddard, Matthew Trevannion (A Streetcar Named Desire) as Dr. Gibbs, and Rhys Warrington (The Mousetrap; Great Expectations) as Simon Stimpson.

“Does anyone ever realise life while they live it… every, every minute?”

Grover’s Corners is a quiet little town, full of ordinary folk, living everyday lives. They work, they laugh, they sing, they fall in love and raise their children, and grow old. But within those moments of ordinary, everyday life, there are truths that reach out to us all. And a passionate demand to cherish every moment, right now, while we still can.

Our Town is American playwright Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece, and this new production sees the story through a Welsh lens, bringing new life and vivid resonance for modern audiences.

The creative team includes Thornton Wilder (Writer), Francesca Goodridge (Director), Russell T Davies (Creative Associate), Hayley Grindle (Designer), Jess Williams (Movement Director), Ryan Joseph Stafford (Lighting Designer), Dyfan Jones (Composer, Sound Designer & Musical Director), Sam Jones CDG (Casting Director), and Dena Davies (Stiwdio Clwyd Assistant Director).

The production will play the Swansea Grand Theatre (Friday 16 January – Saturday 31 January 2026), Venue Cymru in Llandudno (Tuesday 3 February – Saturday 7 February 2026), Theatr Clwyd in Mold (Wednesday 11 February – Saturday 21 February 2026) and Rose Theatre, South West London (Thursday 26 February – Saturday 28 March 2026).

Francesca Goodridge, Director, said: “Bringing Our Town to life with a fully Welsh cast and creative team is a gift. The talent at the heart of this production is perfectly matched with the journeys through life, love, and death the play celebrates within the close-knit community. ‘Hiraeth’ is a Welsh word without a perfect English translation, but it describes a kind of longing for a place, person or time that you can’t get back to. A feeling we all know but can’t put into words. Our Town shows us, even in the most uneventful days, how precious life is and forces us to live in the present.”

Michael Sheen, Welsh National Theatre Artistic Director, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to present a Welsh interpretation of a classic which tours our nation and takes our voice to London, giving Welsh talent a platform to perform. We can’t wait to meet audiences and welcome them to our world.”

Christopher Haydon, Rose Theatre Artistic Director, added: “I can’t think of a better actor to lead this remarkable Welsh company than Michael Sheen. This is a play with a universal message about love and the importance of community. It will speak to our local audience and to all those across London who hold these values close. I’m also excited to welcome many of London’s own Welsh community through our doors for the first time and to share with them whispers of home, their family and friends across the miles.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via:

Swansea Grand Theatre, Friday 16 January-Saturday 31 January 2026 – www.swanseagrand.co.uk

Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Tuesday 3 February-Saturday 7 February 2026 – www.venuecymru.co.uk

Theatr Clwyd in Mold, Wednesday 11 February-Saturday 21 February 2026 – www.theatrclwyd.com

Rose Theatre, Kingston upon Thames, South West London, Thursday 26 February – Saturday 28 March 2026 – www.rosetheatre.org