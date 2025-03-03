Welsh nightclub creates Gavin and Stacey cocktails

Oh! What’s occurrin’? One of Cardiff’s top nightspots is celebrating St David’s Day for the whole week with a well lush selection of Gavin and Stacey-inspired cocktails.

Retro nightclub, part of the Croeso Pubs Ltd family, will be serving some tidy cocktails named in honour of the much-loved comedy show.

Channel your inner Nessa with an Oh! What’s Occurin’ – made from cherry Sourz, blue curaçao and lemonade, or sip like Stacey on a That’s Lush! which includes pink gin, Malibu, pineapple juice and lemonade.

Alternatively, you might want to take to the dancefloor Smithy-style with a Gavlaaar! assembled from vanilla vodka, Passoā, passion fruit and pineapple juice, or a You Slaaaggg! shaken up with vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry juice.

To be honest, when all is said and done, you might just want to order an Oh My Christ, especially if you are partial to a Jack Daniel’s with Disaronno and Pepsi Max. We’re not gonna lie, but the Barry Island Iced Tea (vodka, gin, white rum, tequila, triple sec, sugar syrup, lemon juice and Pepsi Max) is cracking too – and, if Sugar T!ts are good enough for Dave Coaches then they could be good enough for you.

During happy hour, you can enjoy any two Gavin & Stacey cocktail specials for the price of one, with prices starting from only £9! Smithy might not like sharing a curry, but Retro partygoers will also be able to enjoy a fishbowl to share – just don’t mention the fishing trip.

The cocktail menu is part of Croeso’s Go Welsh for the Week which will be celebrated across their eight south Wales venues alongside deals on some of Wales’ finest ales and spirits.

The independent pub chain runs popular city centre nightspots The Philharmonic and Retro, as well as Brewhouse, Blue Bell, Daffodil, The Dock in Cardiff Bay’s Mermaid Quay, and community pubs The Discovery in Lakeside and The Bear’s Head in Penarth.

There will also be Welsh-inspired food dishes on offer throughout the week, with dishes like Welsh Rarebit Burger, Welsh Rarebit Hot Dog, and Cardiff Victoria Park Pies to enjoy.

Croeso Pubs Area Director Michael Haygarth said: “What better way for a passionately Welsh pub company to celebrate St David’s Day than giving our customers a whole week to celebrate all that is Welsh. We will be serving Welsh specials from 1st March – 7th March throughout all our venues, and we have some fantastic offers on drinks too.

“Gavin & Stacey has helped put Wales on the map and we’re happy to mark our national day with some fun cocktails at Retro, perfect for any fan of the show. I’m not gonna lie, they are well lush.”

Find out more HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

