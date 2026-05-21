Welsh novel joins literary giants on Hay Festival’s ‘Pleasure List’

A Welsh novel has joined works by some of literature’s biggest names after being selected for Hay Festival’s new “Pleasure List”.

The Blue Book of Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros has been included in Hay Festival’s new “The Pleasure List”, a crowd-sourced collection of recommended books created to encourage adults to rediscover reading for enjoyment.

The initiative, launched in partnership with National Year of Reading 2026, showcases 39 books to mark the festival’s 39th year and aims to highlight stories readers found impossible to put down.

The list spans literary classics and contemporary favourites across genres including fantasy, crime and romance.

Among internationally recognised authors featured are Charlotte Brontë, J. R. R. Tolkien and Charles Dickens.

The inclusion of The Blue Book of Nebo has been welcomed by its Welsh publisher and author.

The novel was originally published in Welsh as Llyfr Glas Nebo by Y Lolfa before appearing in English through Firefly Press in 2022.

The book has already received major recognition, including winning the Yoto Carnegie Medal for Writing.

Responding to the news, Manon Steffan Ros said she was delighted to see the novel included.

“What an honour to have The Blue Book of Nebo featured on The Pleasure List,” she said.

“It’s a novel that’s very close to my heart. I really wanted to write something that was short and easy to read but had some emotional impact, so having this kind of acknowledgement means a great deal to me.

“I’m looking forward to adding the other books on The Pleasure List to my TBR pile.”

Firefly publisher Penny Thomas said the recognition reflected the enthusiasm readers had shown for the novel.

“It’s a huge honour to have a title included on this stellar list,” she said.

“We’re beyond delighted that readers have enjoyed The Blue Book of Nebo in this way and would like to congratulate the author, Manon Steffan Ros.

“We’d also like to thank the Welsh Books Council who have supported this title in both languages, with such fantastic results.”