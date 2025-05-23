Welsh nu-metallers, Celavi share new single featuring three languages

Stephen Price

Fresh from their energetic debut at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, Bangor nu-metallers C E L A V I have dropped their an empowering anti-prom anthem ‘EYELINER’ today, which also happens to be World Goth Day.

‘EYELINER’ is a melodic mayhem anthem for the misfits – blending brutal nu-metal riffs, metalcore energy, and emotional grit.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Nova Twins, Holding Absence),

‘EYELINER’ fuses tuned-down guitars and genre-bending chaos.

With lyrics in three languages, including English, German and the duo’s proud mother tongue, the Welsh language, the track speaks to an international audience of outcasts and screamers, with a fierce music video that has been released on the same day.

This track, they say, is a result of “what happens when you refuse to fit in” – perfect for fans of circle-pit catharsis.

Sarah said: “As a band, we stand for self-worth, authenticity, and unapologetically being yourself – no matter what the world throws at you.

“In a society that pressures us to conform, ‘EYELINER’ is an anti-prom anthem for the misfits, the outcasts, and anyone who’s ever felt like they don’t fit in.

“Being Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band is a title we carry with pride. It hasn’t come without its challenges, but

we’ve become the band we needed growing up.”

Gwion added: “‘EYELINER’ features three different languages including our first language, Welsh.

“We’re deeply passionate about representing and promoting the language in the rock and metal scene. It’s a genuine honour to bring our bilingual live set to stages across Wales and England, fusing the raw energy of

nu-metal with the power and beauty of the Welsh language.

“The response has been overwhelming – we’ve had non-Welsh speakers tell us we’ve inspired them to start

learning the language, and Welsh learners say they’ve never heard metal in Welsh before, and that it’s pushed them to continue their journey.”

Sarah added: “As a visually driven and creatively focused band, it was crucial for us that the video not only matched the power of the track but told a story.

The video is a boundary-pushing visual that feels like a funeral for conformity – symbolising the pressure that society can place on our dreams. The music video also drops on World Goth Day – 22nd May.”

C E L A V I’s track ‘COFIA’R ENW’ (REMEMBER THE NAME) was voted Number 1 by listeners in BBC Radio Cymru’s ‘2024 Alternative Chart’ – a landmark achievement, marking the first time in the station’s history

that a nu-metal band has claimed the top spot.

This historic win highlights both the band’s groundbreaking impact and their growing influence within the Welsh alternative music scene.

C E L A V I are a fierce, genre-defying duo from Bangor, north Wales – Gwion and Sarah – armed with an explosive take on nu-metal that blends the raw power of metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro, and rock into an anthemic, boundary-pushing sound.

They’re rewriting the rules and bringing a fierce new energy to the scene, with their unapologetic and empowering anthems.

Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band are already making waves with major support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing in Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, and BBC Radio Cymru 2.

On top of that, they’ve been featured on Amazon Music’s ‘Breakthrough Rock’ and ‘Best New Bands’ Editorial Playlists, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting acts to watch in the rock and metal scene.

With fierce, circle-pit-worthy performances that are sure to leave a mark, this unstoppable duo is gearing up to dominate the Welsh and UK music scene in 2025.

Keep up to date with the band at their official website, on social media @wearecelavi and on Spotify.

25 May 2025 – Patriot Home Of Rock, Newport

19 July 2025 – Rebellion, Manchester

