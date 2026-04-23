Welsh Nu-metallers get set to perform in Cymraeg at UK’s biggest rock festival

Stephen Price

Bangor nu-metallers C E L Λ V I have been chosen to play this year’s Download Festival – the first time the Welsh language will be performed on stage at the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival.

Taking place at Donington Park from 10-14 June, Download Festival is widely regarded as the UK’s premier rock gathering. The 2026 festival is headlined by Limp Bizkit, Guns N’ Roses, and Linkin Park, alongside major acts including Trivium, BABYMETAL, and Bad Omens.

Gwion said “It’s been our dream to play at Download Festival! I’ve been coming to this iconic festival for years and enjoying all the amazing artists who have performed at the festival and being part of such a welcoming community. To be on this lineup with so many legendary bands including Limp Bizkit, Bad Omens and Architects is such an honour! We’re so excited to perform!”

Sarah added “As an independent band we work so hard, and it’s such an achievement for us! We’re so grateful to the Takeover at Download community for giving us this awesome opportunity and for believing in us. We can’t wait to wave the flag for Welsh language nu-metal and perform in the Welsh language – a first for Download Festival we believe!”

C E L Λ V I will be playing The Doghouse stage at Download Festival on 10 June 2026. Keep an eye out on their social media for more information.

Download Festival 2026 runs from 10-14 June 2026, with over 100 artists set to perform across multiple stages.

C E L Λ V I are a fierce, genre-defying duo from Bangor, North Wales – Gwion and Sarah – armed with an explosive take on nu-metal that blends the raw power of metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro, and rock into an anthemic, boundary-pushing sound.

Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band are already making waves with support from Metal Hammer, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing in Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Cymru 2.

They’ve also been featured on Amazon Music’s ‘Breakthrough Rock’ and ‘Best New Bands’ Editorial Playlists.

C E L Λ V I made history by reaching Number 1 on Rhys Mwyn’s ‘Siart Amgen 2024’ (Alternative Chart 2024) on BBC Radio Cymru, the prestigious national Welsh language radio station. Their explosive Welsh-language nu-metal anthem, ‘COFIA’R ENW’ (REMEMBER THE NAME), is the first-ever track by a Welsh-language nu-metal band to claim the top spot.

They’ve also been selected as a PPL Momentum Wales Artist and been awarded with a PPL Momentum/Sbardun Accelerator Fund grant by PRS Foundation, PPL and Arts Council of Wales to work with Grammy-nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Nova Twins, Holding Absence) on their nu-EP.

Dubbed “The loudest thing to come from north Wales”, C E L Λ V I work with Loki Films (known for his work with Sleep Token, LORNA SHORE and Limp Bizkit) – their latest single Morgana was released on the independent Meraki Record Label in March 2026, along with a new music video.

Sarah said: “As a band, we stand for self-worth, authenticity, and unapologetically being yourself – no matter what the world throws at you.

C E L Λ V I have had an exciting 2026 so far, having already been named one of the winners of the Sound of Miwsig 2026 Wales – selected through an industry-wide and public poll. The duo are looking forward to hitting stages across Wales and England, having headlined Fuel Rock Club Cardiff on St David’s day and supported the alternative metal artist and producer n0trixx, they’ll be playing at the legendary Download Festival in June 2026, the UK’s premier rock festival and opening for As December Falls at Chepstow Castle in August 2026 – milestone shows marking the next chapter of their rise.

Keep up to date with the band at their official website, on social media @wearecelavi and on Spotify.

Gigs

25 April 2026 – The Skerries, Bangor

7 May 2026 – FOCUS Wales 2026, The Rockin’ Chair, Wrexham

10 June 2026 – Download Festival 2026, Donnington

15 August 2026 – Supporting As December Falls at Chepstow Castle

7 November 2026 – Hangar 18 Music Venue, Swansea

And more to be announced soon!