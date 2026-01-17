Welsh photographer named ‘Mountain Photographer of the Year’ shares 2026 update

Ella Groves

The Welsh photographer who was named ‘UK Mountain Photographer of the Year’ has shared an update on his photography plans for 2026.

Cormac Downes, from Newport, won the award for his image of first light on Pen y Fan taken in December 2024.

Run by Trail Magazine, the best-selling hillwalking magazine in the UK, it is one of the most respected British outdoor photography awards – and a career highlight for Cormac.

The winning image was taken in December 2024 – 36 hours after he’d climbed the same Bannau Brycheiniog mountain in the dead of night under a star-filled sky.

Describing the winning shot, one of the judges of the competition, Lena Drapella, said: “It perfectly captures the classic outdoor photographer’s gamble: wake up at a ridiculous hour, hike in the dark, hope the weather plays nice… and occasionally get rewarded.”

Since his win Cormac has continued to share astonishing photos of Wales’ outdoor landscapes on his social media, with over 6,000 followers on his Instagram alone.

Now he has shared an update on his plans going forward in 2026.

He said: “As I look towards 2026, my plans are rooted in both exploration and sharing. I’m keen to spend more time in parts of Wales I’ve yet to fully capture, particularly North Wales and Yr Wyddfa, seeking out new perspectives beneath some of the country’s darkest skies.

“I’m also planning a family trip to the Canadian Rockies and Vancouver Island, where the scale of the mountains, the abundance of wildlife, and the contrast with Welsh landscapes promise fresh inspiration.”

Cormac also shared his intentions to launch a photography business this year.

He said: “Alongside this, I’ll be launching a business focused on photographing luxury glamping sites beneath star-filled skies in dark-sky locations, helping to promote one of Wales’ greatest natural assets — one that needs protecting for future generations to enjoy.”

He added: “I’ll also be offering one-to-one workshops, sharing my experience and helping others discover the magic of low-light and night photography.”

You can see more of Cormac’s images of the great Welsh outdoors on his website.

Follow Cormac on Instagram and Facebook.