Nation.Cymru Staff

An autistic photographer from Wales who uses his artwork to communicate experiences he finds difficult to express in words is preparing to unveil a new exhibition exploring identity, difference and belonging.

Twenty-three-year-old Bug from Llantrisant will open his tenth exhibition in Wales, Outsider, at Penarth Pier Pavilion on Thursday 4 March 2027, which will run until 14 April 2027.

Autistic and selectively mute, Bug shares that he’s always found speaking difficult, and his camera and digital art provide him another way to communicate.

Rather than keeping the camera still, he uses movement, light and long exposure to create distorted and abstract photographs that reflect how busy, loud and confusing the world can feel.

“Photography helps me to understand my surroundings by slowing things down, I then can develop these images by controlling the light, noise and power of the image. This is a much easier way for me to communicate,” he told Nation.Cymru.

Outsider will feature twelve unique artworks, alongside Bug’s writing about his experiences of feeling different, being misunderstood, navigating social situations and sensory overload, and finding places for safety.

The exhibition also challenges the expectations society places on autistic people, particularly the pressure to mask their differences to fit in society.

Bug added: “When I’m out with my camera, I look for the extraordinary within the ordinary.”

Bug’s work has been exhibited internationally, including in London, Paris, Venice, New York and São Paulo, Brazil. Artwork from this new collection has already been included in the Miami Art Show, Venice Biennale and in São Paulo since September 2026.

Bug was long-listed for the Visual Arts Association Annual Prize in 2023 at 20 years old, and again in 2025, and received Arts Council of Wales funding in 2024 to develop his collection, Standing Still.

Through Outsider, Bug hopes to encourage people to look beyond what they see on the surface and recognise that not everyone experiences or sees the world in the same way.

He said: “Thinking differently should be a good thing, and be celebrated.”

Outsider will show at Penarth Pier Pavilion from 4 March to 14 April 2027. For more information, visit Bug’s site here.