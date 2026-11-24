Nation.Cymru staff

A poet from Merthyr Tydfil has been crowned European Poetry Slam Champion 2026 claiming the prestigious title following two days of competition in Graz, Austria.

The European Poetry Slam Championship, held over the weekend off November 20-21, brought together 30 national champions from across Europe, with competitors taking to the stage at Graz’s Next Liberty theatre. Following the initial rounds, 10 countries progressed to the semi-finals before just three poets reached the final.

RepresenAng England and Wales, Georgia faced finalists from Norway and Belgium before being announced as the overall European champion.

Her winning performance received an outstanding set of judges’ scores: two perfect 10s, three 9.9s and a 9.8, giving her an almost-perfect overall score.

Georgia was presented with a specially made championship medal by Schmuckrz Graz, marking her achievement as Europe’s leading poetry slam performer for 2026.

The victory also secures Georgia a place at the 2027 World Poetry Slam Championship in Tokyo, Japan, where she will once again represent England and Wales on the international stage.

A major achievement for the spoken word world

Poetry Slam is a competitive form of spoken-word performance in which poets perform their own original writing live on stage within a 4 minute time frame. It combines poetry, performance and storytelling, with poets competing to connect with audiences through their words.

The European Championship has been running for more than 15 years, bringing together some of the continent’s strongest spoken-word performers. The 2026 competition marked the first time the European Championship had been hosted in Austria, organised by Slam Collective Graz in cooperation with the Poetry Slam’md Association and World Poetry Slam Organisation.

For 26 year old Georgia, winning the European title represents a significant milestone in a rapidly developing international career.

Having only started performing spoken word and poetry slam in 2024, Georgia has already gone on to win Glastonbury Festival’s poetry slam in 2025, become England Slam Champion in 2026 and represented the UK at a poetry event in Paris. She is also set to return to Glastonbury Festival in 2027 to headline the poetry tent.

She is now preparing for further international performances, touring opportunities and to host shows as well as run workshops, especially for people from under represented backgrounds.

Taking Wales onto the international stage

Originally from Merthyr Tydfil, Georgia is particularly passionate about ensuring working-class voices and Welsh identity are represented within the creative arts.

Although qualifying as England Slam Champion, Georgia made a conscious decision to include Wales in her international representation.

For her, the achievement is about more than an individual title. It is about showing that talent can come from anywhere and that people from working-class communities deserve opportunities, recognition and a place on the world’s biggest creative stages.

Georgia said: “I am incredibly proud to bring this title home. For me, competing internationally has always been about so much more than winning. It is about sharing my art, standing alongside incredible poets, learning about different cultures and hearing what people have to say in different parts of the world.

“Winning is an amazing bonus, but the opportunity to be part of something like this is what makes it so special.

“It was really important to me that I wasn’t just represenAng England, but Wales too. I’m Welsh, I’m from Merthyr Tydfil, and my roots are a huge part of who I am. I wanted to make sure Wales was part of this journey and represented on that international stage.

“I’m a champion for working-class voices, and I want to show that where you come from doesn’t determine how far you can go. The creative arts should be accessible to everyone. We need more working-class representation, more opportunities and more voices from communities that haven’t always had that plaform.

“I hope that by doing what I’m doing, I can inspire other people to believe that they belong in these spaces too.”

Next stop: Tokyo 2027

Following her European victory, Georgia’s attention now turns towards the World Poetry Slam Championship in Tokyo, Japan, in 2027.

With further international performances and touring opportunities on the horizon, she hopes to continue bringing her work to audiences around the world while championing working-class communities and Welsh creative talent.

From Merthyr Tydfil to Graz and now on the road to Tokyo, Georgia Griffiths is puing England and Wales firmly on the international poetry map.

Georgia’s winning performance