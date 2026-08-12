Welsh poetry competition announces winners for last ever competition

Abby Neve

An international poetry competition based in Wales has announced the winners of their last ever competition, with five Welsh writers making the top 20.

The Welsh Poetry Competition has been running annually for 20 years, and is based in Pontypridd. It was set up by poet Dave Lewis on St David’s Day of 2007 with the aim of encouraging creative talent in Wales.

He said: “Once again we had a lot of very strong poems, from all over the world, with five Welsh writers amongst our Top 20!”

The competition accept submissions from around the world, and this year the winner was Canadian Kerry Rawlinson. Her poem Kokanee, Spawning was chosen by Welsh poet Mick Evans.

Judge Mick Evans said:“I chose this poem for the scale of its themes and its potency of language: assured, confident, without strain.”

“This is a contemplation of unsolicited joy in the midst of decay and struggle, like many great poems drawing the universal from the personal. ”

“The poet is forced to confront mortality, watching their children, who have become lost in fascination and wonder, and are as yet ignorant of the implications of what is before them,”

In second place was Gareth Roberts, a man from Cardiff who now lives in Aberystwyth, with his poem Refugee Song.

“But it’s a bittersweet moment because after many years of being the most respected poetry competition in Wales, the 2026 contest will be our last.

“We hope to publish a fourth anthology of winners in the autumn, and poetry fans can still find our previous three online.”

In third place was José Buera, a Caribbean and Lantinx poet from the Dominican Republic who now resides in London, with his poem Gazcue.

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