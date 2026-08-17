Welsh pop artist Betsan turns heartbreak into feel-good summer anthem

A rising Welsh pop artist has released a bittersweet new breakup anthem which pairs the pain of watching an ex move on with a bright, summery sound.

Cardiff-born bilingual artist Betsan has returned with her new single ‘Erase It’, released on 12th August.

Co-written with Lewys Meredydd (from WRKHOUSE), the pop track explores the confusion of trying to move on from a relationship you know wasn’t right.

Blending infectious melodies with candid songwriting, ‘Erase It’ captures the feeling of watching someone move on while you’re still searching for answers.

Betsan explained that the track is about giving everything to someone, only to feel as though they’ve erased you from their life.

The artist said: “I wanted to make a breakup song that still felt fun to listen to. Heartbreak is something everyone will go through, and I liked the idea of putting those feelings in a feel good, summery pop song.

“Writing it with Lewys was such a fun process, and I’m really proud of how it turned out.”

Drawing inspiration from artists such as Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter and Lizzy McAlpine, Betsan continues to develop a sound that pairs contemporary pop with heartfelt lyricism.

Originally from Cardiff and now splitting her time between Cardiff and London, Betsan has been steadily building momentum.

Her debut Welsh-language single, ‘Awst’, was selected for the BBC Radio Wales Welsh A-List and named Track of the Week on BBC Radio Cymru.

She has also performed at BBC Radio 1 presenter Jodie Bryant’s New Music Monday at The Ned in London, supported Ben Ellis at Clwb Ifor Bach, and is a Launchpad Fund awardee.

With ‘Erase It’, Betsan delivers a breakup anthem that embraces both the heartbreak and the healing, proving that even the hardest emotions can find their place in the soundtrack of summer.

Erase It is available to stream now.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.