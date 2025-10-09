Welsh pop artist to represent the UK in Japan this weekend

Stephen Price

Rising Welsh pop artist twst will represent both Wales and the UK at the Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan this weekend, joining broadcaster and BBC Radio 1 DJ Sian Eleri for a celebration of the UK’s most forward-thinking electronic music.

twst will perform as part of Selector After Dark, a showcase at the UK Pavilion’s Village Green during the Expo’s final weekend (11–12 October). Curated by the British Council’s Selector Radio, the lineup highlights the diversity and innovation of the UK’s music scene.

Barry-born twst, who has gained a growing following for her innovative music and visuals, will open both days with live performances of her emotionally charged, hyperpop-inflected electronic music – shaped by her Welsh upbringing and DIY production roots, which began in the south Wales valleys.

Known for her genre-defying sound and fiercely independent approach, twst (real name Chloe Davis) taught herself music production after leaving school at a young age. Her work explores themes of identity, isolation, surveillance, and resilience in the digital age. She was recently featured in Charli XCX’s BRAT launch set and championed by BBC Radio 1.

She will be joined by Fourth Daughter and Miso Extra. Edinburgh-based Fourth Daughter, a classically trained pianist, blends lush, euphoric electro-pop with emotional depth, while London-based Miso Extra, born in Hong Kong to British and Japanese parents, fuses alternative hip-hop and experimental pop with anime-inspired influences.

“Once in a lifetime”

Speaking en route to Tokyo, twst said: “I’m so excited to be part of this and to represent Wales in Japan. To do it alongside Sian – who I’ve known and admired for a long time -makes it even more special. It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m honoured to be part of it.

“The other artists on the lineup are amazing too – I’m a big fan of both of them. It makes me happy that this kind of cultural exchange is possible. It gives me hope for the future of music.”

twst’s label, Hikimori Baby – a nod to the Japanese word hikikomori – references the creative isolation that defined her early years. Her music also often draws from Japanese aesthetics and cultural influences, from anime to fashion, making this trip to Japan especially meaningful.

“Japan’s music and culture have influenced me in so many ways,” she explains. “The name of my label is a nod to a period of my life when I locked myself away and taught myself to make music. I always write from that experience – of being alone but also empowered.

“Japan never gets old for me – it’s always exciting. Every time I visit, I come back with new perspectives or musical inspiration. There’s so much incredible creativity happening there, and I hope to really immerse myself this time.”

“I also hope Japanese audiences feel connected to my music. Even though it sounds futuristic, I’ve always wanted it to have a human heart and for people to connect with it. That comes from growing up in Barry, teaching myself piano and writing poetry – there’s always been a deep need to connect.”

Showcase

Selector After Dark, curated by the British Council’s globally syndicated music platform Selector Radio – which reached over 67 million listeners last year – is hosted by Welsh broadcaster and BBC Radio 1 DJ Sian Eleri on Saturday, with Nick Luscombe taking over on Sunday. The event aligns with the Expo’s theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” showcasing how music, technology, and cultural exchange shape innovative societies.

The showcase is part of a broader UK music and tech mission led by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and the Department for Business and Trade, with collaboration from Wales Arts International and the British Council as part of the Welsh Government’s Year of Wales in Japan. This includes the Wales Japan 2025 Cultural Programme, which aims to strengthen ties between Wales and Japan through the arts.

Speaking ahead of twst’s performance Elena Schmitz, Head of Arts at British Council Wales, said: “At the British Council, we’re proud to present Selector After Dark, a showcase that brings the UK’s most exciting electronic artists to a global stage. twst’s performance brilliantly highlights Welsh talent and creativity. Alongside Sian Eleri – another inspiring Welsh figure leading the way – this event celebrates innovation and the power of cultural exchange. We’re thrilled to support artists like twst and to strengthen the musical connections between Wales and Japan through this unique showcase.”

Carolyn Davidson, Commissioner General for UK at Expo 2025, also said: “We’re proud to partner with the British Council to host this special Selector Radio showcase at the UK Pavilion. As the world’s second-largest music exporter and a global leader in the creative industries, the UK continues to shape the future of sound. Our final public event features three rising UK electronic artists, celebrating the innovation and energy driving the UK’s global music influence. It is a fitting conclusion to six inspiring months at Osaka Expo, and we thank everyone who has joined us in celebrating the UK’s presence.”

British Council’s Selector Radio shares the best new UK music with millions of listeners around the world, every week – online, through video and on radio. To find out more visit https://arts.britishcouncil.org/projects/selector-radio

To find out more about the Wales Japan 2025 Cultural Programme visit https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en/programmes/arts/wales-and-japan-2025

Listen to more from twst on Spotify and all other streaming platforms.