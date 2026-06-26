Welsh pop masters Cordia launch fresh chapter with highly anticipated new music

Stephen Price

Welsh pop princesses, Cordia have returned with a brand new single ‘Gweld yn Glir’ on a new record label – a release that opens a new chapter for the trio from Ynys Môn as they gear up for a huge summer of shows on some of Wales’ biggest stages.

Formed in 2015 for the Brwydr y Bandiau competition, Cordia quickly captured the nation’s attention by reaching the final and performing on Llwyfan y Maes at the National Eisteddfod in Maldwyn.

The momentum continued into 2016 when they took home the title at Cân i Gymru with the original track Dim Ond Un, written by Ffion Elin Davies and Rhys Jones. That same song also won the Pan Celtic Festival song contest, cementing the group’s reputation as a fresh and dynamic new voice in Welsh pop.

And then, to the disappointment of their growing fanbase, Cordia – comprised of Ffion Elin Davies, Manon Fflur Williams, and Ffion Wynn Davies – took a step back from music to pursue their university studies.

Thankfully, however, the band reformed in 2024 with renewed energy and, as they describe it, “a deeper artistic vision”.

‘Gweld yn Glir’ is not only a sign that they’re in it for the long haul, and a wider audience, since it also comes with new backing in the form of a new record label – this being their first single on Recordiau Côsh.

The band shared: “We’re really excited to join Recordiau Côsh as we move into a new chapter as a band and release new music into Wales. ‘Gweld Yn Glir’ is the first single we’re putting out on the label and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.

“As three girls from Ynys Môn who’ve dreamt of stepping onto stages across the country since we were very young, it truly is a dream to join Côsh and represent women making music in Wales. We’re incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve had so far and we’re looking forward to the future of Cordia.”

The single arrives as Cordia prepare for a busy summer, with slots at Tafwyl, Noson Lawen, Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau, the Eisteddfod’s Llwyfan y Maes, Maes B, Y Cowt at Sioe Môn, and the Bull Inn in Llannerchymedd.

With momentum building quickly, ‘Gweld yn Glir’ is a natural next step for a band becoming one of Wales’ most exciting new voices.

Powerhouse pop

Cordia released their long-awaited debut album, ADFYW in 2025 marking a powerful return to the Welsh music scene almost a decade after their early rise to prominence.

Speaking about their return to the pop music world, they previous told Nation Cymru: “It’s easy to forget how long we’ve actually been ‘Cordia’. After winning Cân i Gymru in 2016, we released an EP, but we were only 18 at the time and all heading off to universities across the UK. With each of us living in different cities and starting our own careers, it just wasn’t possible to keep rehearsing or performing regularly.

“Then, while watching Cân i Gymru together last year, we started reminiscing and thought — why not try making music again and see where it takes us?” The Welsh music scene is on fire at the moment, particularly with younger voices releasing new projects. How does it feel to be part of such a rebirth of Welsh pop? Ffion Wynn agreed, saying: “It is! Which is so great to see. Looking back almost 10 years, when we first started gigging and releasing music as 17-year-olds, there certainly weren’t as many female artists on the scene and I don’t think we were actually aware of how lucky we were to be able to perform our own songs regularly. “Our sound has changed over the years and it feels more exciting than ever to be part of this ‘Welsh pop/Welsh music scene rebirth’.” She added: “I think social media has had a big part to play in this, with platforms like TikTok and Instagram making artists’ music more accessible you perhaps wouldn’t otherwise. “It’s so good to see the variety out there now – there’s something for everyone and it’s really cool to be part of it and hopefully inspire other people to do the same! I think our experience as a band proves that there’s no right or wrong time.”

Listen to Gweld y Glir on Spotify and all other streaming platforms.

Follow Cordia on Instagram. and their other platforms here.