Welsh presenter to take on ‘biggest ever’ Children In Need challenge

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh TV and radio presenter will be cycling through all four UK nations in aid of BBC Children in Need – in the longest-distance challenge to date.

As announced on the Sara Cox Breakfast Show today, Friday, September 25, Owain Wyn Evans, who presents BBC Radio 2’s Early Breakfast show will take on an epic challenge this November, cycling through all four UK nations in aid of BBC Children in Need.

Owain will take on the greatest distance ever covered in a Radio 2 fundraising challenge. Starting in Glasgow, Owain’s five-day cycle mission begins on Monday 9 November, and sees him pedal nearly 400 miles through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and his home country of Wales, before his journey reaches a grand finale in central Cardiff on Friday 13 November.

Along the way, he’ll experience and showcase some of the UK’s most spectacular scenery, taking in Scotland’s rugged coastline, Northern Ireland’s lush green landscapes, the historic backdrop of North West England and the rolling hills of Wales.

Owain says: “When I said yes to this challenge, I knew it would push me well outside my comfort zone. It’s going to be tough, demanding and probably a little daunting at times, but I’m ready to give it absolutely everything I’ve got.

“Sara, Paddy and Vernon have achieved some truly extraordinary things for BBC Children in Need over the years, so I’ve got a lot to live up to. Hopefully, I’ll have the incredible support of Radio 2 listeners behind me from start to finish.

“Together, we can make a real difference for children and young people across the UK, helping to make sure they have someone by their side when they need it the most.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 says: “Once again Radio 2 is supporting BBC Children in Need with an incredible multi-day challenge, this time taken on by our resident early bird and host of Early Breakfast, Owain.

“I know our amazing listeners right across the UK will come together on air and on the streets to support him, as he pushes himself to his limit across all four nations.

“A huge thank you to Owain for picking up the Pudsey backpack baton from Sara on behalf of the many thousands of children who will benefit from his endeavour. Everyone at Radio 2 and our millions of listeners wish him the very best of luck!”

Claire Hoyle, CEO of BBC Children in Need, said: “Owain’s incredible challenge is about so much more than the miles he’ll cover.

“At a time when so many children are facing rising challenges, it’s the amazing generosity of the public and the fantastic Radio 2 family that enables us to help more children build confidence, feel hopeful about the future and know they’re not facing challenges alone.

“We know Owain will need buckets of determination, resilience and stamina to take on this epic adventure, and everyone at BBC Children in Need will be cheering him on throughout the journey. We can’t wait to see him rise to the challenge and inspire the nation along the way!”\

Listeners will be able to follow Owain’s challenge on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds across the week, as his fellow presenters rally behind him during their regular programmes, as well as on Radio 2’s website and social media channels.

Also accompanying Owain on his journey will be a BBC TV crew, who will document his experience for a BBC One film, produced by BBC Studios Entertainment to be broadcast in November.

This is Owain’s second challenge for BBC Children in Need. In his previous role as a BBC weather presenter and following a viral video of him drumming to the BBC News theme tune, Owain took part in BBC Breakfast’s Drumathon in 2021, drumming for 24 hours and raising more than £3.8 million for Children in Need.

Owain’s 4 Nations Cycle Challenge follows Sara Cox’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge in 2025, when she ran, jogged and walked from the Kielder Forest in Northumberland to Pudsey in Leeds, raising an incredible £11.7 million for BBC Children in Need. Sara took on the challenge all while carrying a very special Pudsey backpack, which she will now pass on to Owain.

Sara Cox says: “I want to wish Owain oodles of love and luck for his 4 Nations Cycle Challenge for BBC Children in Need – it’s a once in a lifetime experience that I know he’ll remember and cherish forever. It meant the world to me that millions of our brilliant Radio 2 listeners were supporting me last year and I know they’ll all be rooting for Owain as he pushes up every hill and pedals mile after gruelling mile for BBC Children in Need.”

Prior to Sara’s challenge, Paddy McGuinness completed a brutal 300-mile Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge in 2024, riding across three nations on a classic Chopper bike, and Vernon Kay took on his Ultra Ultramarathon Challenge, travelling on foot from Leicester’s Victoria Park to Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium in 2023.

Leading sports scientist Professor Greg Whyte will be providing bespoke support to help Owain throughout his challenge. Greg has previously supported a huge number of charity challenges including Sara Cox’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge in 2025.

Listeners will be encouraged to take on their own fundraising challenges to support BBC Children in Need. At the heart of this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal is Challenge Yourself 2026. People of all ages are being encouraged to create a challenge inspired by the number 26 and raise money to help children and young people thrive.

Whether it’s walking 26 miles, learning 26 new words, baking 26 cakes, giving up a favourite treat for 26 days or trying something completely new, the challenge is yours to make your own. Sign up for Challenge Yourself 2026 on the BBC Children in Need website.

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